PFL 2022, Week 4 predictions: Who are our two unanimous picks in Atlanta?

The PFL is back with the start of its second regular season fights in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions.

PFL 2022, Week 4 takes place Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, Clay Collard (21-9) takes on Alex Martinez (9-2) at lightweight. Collard and Martinez each have 3 points in the standings from decision wins in their first fights. Collard is about a 2-1 favorite, and he’s one of two unanimous picks on the main card from our 11 of our editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers.

In the co-feature, Antonio Carlos Junior (14-5) will try to build on his 6 points from earlier in the season when he takes on Bruce Souto (15-4) at light heavyweight. Junior is our other unanimous pick at 11-0.

Also on the main card, Olivier Aubin-Mercier (14-5) meets 2021 lightweight season winner Raush Manfio (16-3). And though Aubin-Mercier is as much as a 2-1 favorite at some online sportsbooks, it’s Manfio who has a near-unanimous picks lead at 10-1.

And to open the main card, we have another near-unanimous pick in Jeremy Stephens (28-20). He’ll try for his first points of the season when he takes on Myles Price (11-8) at lightweight. Stephens has a 10-1 picks lead.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Collard (91 percent), Junior (90 percent), Manfio (61 percent) and Stephens (85 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.