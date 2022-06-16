Albany City Commission holds public hearing on proposed closure of two rail crossings

ALBANY — “These pictures don’t tell half the story,” the homeowner said. Which would lead one to believe the entire story must be god-awful. Homeowners who have allowed participants in federal, state and local housing programs to live in their homes and individuals involved in government-assisted housing programs, all of whom asked that their names not be used in this article to protect their identities, say they’ve grown disgusted — some to the point of withdrawing from housing programs — with the manner in which their homes are treated by people who, as one said, “Are basically living off us taxpayers.”

