Albany City Commission holds public hearing on proposed closure of two rail crossings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A long-awaited road project in one of the most congested areas in Albany and Lee County has been listed for bids. The Westover extension project was revised for bids Thursday by the Georgia Department of Transportation. This project has been in the planning stages for more...
ALBANY — Whether it’s a sheet of paper that is used within a short period of time, a giant dirt-moving machine, the building that machine is housed in or a utility pole expected to last decades, Albany’s Central Services Department has a hand in the purchase or construction of those items.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Forestry has issued a burn advisory. Sumter County Fire Rescue said they will not be issuing any burn permits on Saturday or Sunday. Officials said the advisory is due to the high fire risk associated with the current weather conditions.
CONYERS — Requested zoning and Comprehensive Lane Use Plan changes that would have allowed the development of 60 townhouses at 1990 Ga. Highway 138 at Eastview Road were denied by the Conyers City Council. Residents of nearby Bridgestone Village subdivision and others spoke in opposition to the development at...
The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) Safe Trips in a Connected Transportation Network (ST-CTN) project was selected as an awardee for a US Department of Transportation (USDOT) cooperative agreement to improve transportation and access for those with physical challenges. “One of our goals at Georgia DOT is to...
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open in Georgia on Tuesday, June 21, for the Primary Runoff races. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Here is a look at the races and the candidates participating. LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR. DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE. The race for the Democratic nominee...
This story was originally published by ProPublica. In April of 2021, Cecelia Lewis had just returned to Maryland from a house-hunting trip in Georgia when she received the first red flag about her new job. The trip itself had gone well. Lewis and her husband had settled on a rental...
COVINGTON — Newton County kicked off its Juneteenth celebration Saturday with a morning parade let by Grand Marshal Lester Lackey. The parade, which started at Legion Field, featured 35 entries ranging from fraternal organizations to a motorcycle group, Sling Shot motor rides and elected officials. Honorees taking part in...
MACON, Ga. — 1. Miso Hawngry ramen shop opens in downtown Milledgeville. Are you hungry? A new restaurant in downtown Milledgeville is hoping to fill you up. Miso Hawngry is owned by Amy Mcdade, who is no stranger to owning a business, but a restaurant was a new adventure for her.
STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. People say they felt the shaking across much […]
LEESBURG — For 30 years, Flint River Habitat for Humanity has devoted its energy to providing simple, decent, affordable housing to qualifying families in its community. For many families, homeownership is a dream; Flint River Habitat for Humanity seeks to make this dream a reality by giving families a more affordable route to owning a home.
The Gwinnett County Police Special Investigations Unit has arrested Dennis Maxwell, age 51 of Flowery Branch for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation at 554 West Main Street in Buford, which is also known as the Tannery Row complex. Police say Maxwell tried to hide his illegal gambling operation behind the use of a charitable organization.
Atlanta and its spaghetti bowl of highways, freeways and airways just thought there was a way to hem us in. We entered the massive southern capital — the place characterized as “too busy to hate” — on the north end, darting left and right on 12-to-16 lanes of concrete, amid a chorus of big trucks, breakaway speedsters and all other manner of travel hell on Interstate 285, an evil loop that encircles the city for almost 65 miles.
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth. At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future. Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her...
LOCUST Grove, Ga. (CBS46) - The second annual Ride 4 Unity presented by NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett was held to help ‘bridge the gap’ between law enforcement and the community Saturday. The ride out featured about 350 bikes that started...
ALBANY — The city of Albany is looking at an increase of $6 million in its budget for the coming fiscal year, but the bulk of that increase is found in three categories: pay raises, soaring fuel costs and a development for the homeless, which comes with a caveat.
ALBANY — “These pictures don’t tell half the story,” the homeowner said. Which would lead one to believe the entire story must be god-awful. Homeowners who have allowed participants in federal, state and local housing programs to live in their homes and individuals involved in government-assisted housing programs, all of whom asked that their names not be used in this article to protect their identities, say they’ve grown disgusted — some to the point of withdrawing from housing programs — with the manner in which their homes are treated by people who, as one said, “Are basically living off us taxpayers.”
Around 11am on Friday morning, a body was found inside of a shed at 1201 North Slappey Blvd, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Fowler suspected the man had been dead for around a week, as he was homeless and people in the area said they had not seen him in around a week.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This is joy. ”I am out here just celebrating life and celebrating my people,” said Almeta White. ”To me, Juneteenth means coming together to celebrate our heritage, to learn our heritage, to communicate with each other, to collaborate with each other, to stand together. And really being able to show everyone else, the beauty of our heritage,” said Cierra Jackson, Miss Black International Ambassador.
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Whigham has passed away. George Trulock, the mayor of the small Grady County town, died on Monday. His business Trulock Chokes took to Facebook and said the mayor died after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. “He worked tirelessly for 40 years to...
