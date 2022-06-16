ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany City Commission holds public hearing on proposed closure of two rail crossings

By File Photo
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Officials at the Port of...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

WALB 10

Project bids open in long-awaited Albany road project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A long-awaited road project in one of the most congested areas in Albany and Lee County has been listed for bids. The Westover extension project was revised for bids Thursday by the Georgia Department of Transportation. This project has been in the planning stages for more...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Sumter Co. under burn advisory

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Forestry has issued a burn advisory. Sumter County Fire Rescue said they will not be issuing any burn permits on Saturday or Sunday. Officials said the advisory is due to the high fire risk associated with the current weather conditions.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers rejects rezoning request for townhouse development

CONYERS — Requested zoning and Comprehensive Lane Use Plan changes that would have allowed the development of 60 townhouses at 1990 Ga. Highway 138 at Eastview Road were denied by the Conyers City Council. Residents of nearby Bridgestone Village subdivision and others spoke in opposition to the development at...
CONYERS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s primary runoff races in Georgia

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open in Georgia on Tuesday, June 21, for the Primary Runoff races. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Here is a look at the races and the candidates participating. LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR. DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE. The race for the Democratic nominee...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton celebrates Juneteenth

COVINGTON — Newton County kicked off its Juneteenth celebration Saturday with a morning parade let by Grand Marshal Lester Lackey. The parade, which started at Legion Field, featured 35 entries ranging from fraternal organizations to a motorcycle group, Sling Shot motor rides and elected officials. Honorees taking part in...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across broad region

STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. People say they felt the shaking across much […]
STILLMORE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Flowery Branch man arrested for commercial gambling at Tannery Row in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Special Investigations Unit has arrested Dennis Maxwell, age 51 of Flowery Branch for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation at 554 West Main Street in Buford, which is also known as the Tannery Row complex. Police say Maxwell tried to hide his illegal gambling operation behind the use of a charitable organization.
Albany Herald

MAC GORDON: 'Other Georgia' won't decide November election

Atlanta and its spaghetti bowl of highways, freeways and airways just thought there was a way to hem us in. We entered the massive southern capital — the place characterized as “too busy to hate” — on the north end, darting left and right on 12-to-16 lanes of concrete, amid a chorus of big trucks, breakaway speedsters and all other manner of travel hell on Interstate 285, an evil loop that encircles the city for almost 65 miles.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth. At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future. Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her...
CAIRO, GA
The Albany Herald

'Living in filth': Homeowners angry over condition of property used in housing programs

ALBANY — “These pictures don’t tell half the story,” the homeowner said. Which would lead one to believe the entire story must be god-awful. Homeowners who have allowed participants in federal, state and local housing programs to live in their homes and individuals involved in government-assisted housing programs, all of whom asked that their names not be used in this article to protect their identities, say they’ve grown disgusted — some to the point of withdrawing from housing programs — with the manner in which their homes are treated by people who, as one said, “Are basically living off us taxpayers.”
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Body found inside of shed in Albany

Around 11am on Friday morning, a body was found inside of a shed at 1201 North Slappey Blvd, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Fowler suspected the man had been dead for around a week, as he was homeless and people in the area said they had not seen him in around a week.
ALBANY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta hits the streets of downtown, celebrating Juneteenth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This is joy. ”I am out here just celebrating life and celebrating my people,” said Almeta White. ”To me, Juneteenth means coming together to celebrate our heritage, to learn our heritage, to communicate with each other, to collaborate with each other, to stand together. And really being able to show everyone else, the beauty of our heritage,” said Cierra Jackson, Miss Black International Ambassador.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Whigham mayor passes away

WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Whigham has passed away. George Trulock, the mayor of the small Grady County town, died on Monday. His business Trulock Chokes took to Facebook and said the mayor died after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. “He worked tirelessly for 40 years to...
WHIGHAM, GA

