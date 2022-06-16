ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Take A Quick Tour Of Wyoming’s Eerie Old Frontier Prison

By Drew Kirby
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are trips that are bucket list trips for some folks. Like going to all the National Parks, hitting every major league or minor league baseball stadium, climbing mountains all over the world or following historic trails like the Oregon Trail, the Old Route 66 or the Lincoln Highway....

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buford, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
State
Oregon State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

Utah Faces an Environmental Catastrophe as the Great Salt Lake Continues to Dry Up

Here's what will happen if the Great Salt Lake, which has already decreased by two-thirds, continues to dry up:. The lake's flies and brine shrimp would die out - scientists say it could happen as early as this summer - posing a hazard to the 10 million migrating birds who visit the lake every year to dine on the small animals. Ski conditions would deteriorate in areas above Salt Lake City, a major source of revenue. The lake's profitable magnesium and other mineral exploitation may end.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Here are the 15 US States That Have Mountain Lions

Mountain lions (cougars, pumas, and more) are among the top predators that live in the United States. These powerful, majestic creatures once lived across much of the country but have since been killed or pushed out of most of it. Still, these resilient animals reside in secluded areas across the United States, with current data suggesting they may even be returning to their historical regions! Today, we are going to explore the 15 US states that have mountain lions, plus a few others that may have some. Let’s get started!
ANIMALS
Washington Examiner

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte vacationed in Italy as floods devastated Yellowstone

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was vacationing in Italy as he authorized his lieutenant governor to declare a "statewide disaster" amid severe flooding in Yellowstone National Park, his office confirmed. The governor's office said on Friday that the Montana Republican was on a "long-scheduled personal trip" with his wife Susan in...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
CBS LA

Dramatic video shows home collapsing into Yellowstone floodwaters

A visitor from Indiana captured dramatic video of a waterfront house in Montana being swept away in a river as a torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused a deluge of flooding in Yellowstone National Park.At a cabin in Gardiner, Parker Manning got an up-close view of the water rising and the river bank sloughing off in the raging Yellowstone River floodwaters just outside his door.On Monday evening, Manning watched as the rushing waters undercut the opposite riverbank, causing a house to fall into the Yellowstone River and float away mostly intact."We started seeing entire trees floating...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eerie Old Frontier Prison#The Old Route 66#The Lincoln Highway#I 80
Popular Science

Yellowstone National Park was never built to take on the rain and snow that comes with climate change

Until early this week, Yellowstone National Park was gearing up for a high-traffic summer season. Park staff and local tourism were anticipating many visitors coming to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the country’s first national park and the renaming of 10,551-foot-peak Mount Doane to First Peoples Mountain, in honor of America’s Indigenous people. But the festive energy came to a halt on Monday morning: a historic flood swept through the park, destroying bridges and roads in the northern section.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — As punishing floods tore through Yellowstone National Park and neighboring Montana communities, the state’s governor was nowhere to be seen. In the immediate aftermath, the state issued a disaster declaration attributed to the Republican governor, but for some reason it carried the lieutenant governor’s signature.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Salon

“Nobody will say where he is”: Montana Gov. Gianforte slammed for disappearing amid historic floods

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On June 14 and 15, flooding was so severe in Yellowstone National Park — which is mostly in northwestern Wyoming but extends into parts of Montana and Idaho — that miles of roads were wiped out. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who declared a statewide disaster, is drawing a great deal of criticism for being out of the country during the flooding.
MONTANA STATE
InsideHook

Yellowstone Renames One of Its Mountains

Yellowstone National Park announced today that the peak once known as Doane Mountain would be renamed First Peoples Mountain, after a 15-0 vote in favor of the change by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Renaming the mountain, which stands at 10,551-feet, was named for U.S. Army Captain Gutavus Doane,...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

The 9 Best VRBO Rentals Near Yellowstone, from Scenic Cabins to Full-On Ranches

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even before we were introduced to the dazzling-yet-disturbing drama of the Dutton family ranch on the TV series Yellowstone, the allure of that gorgeous region of the Northwest made it a go-to vacation destination. Millions of people visit the iconic Yellowstone National Park each year, drawn to its abundant wildlife, lakes, canyons, rivers, forests, mountains and geothermal features. Though there are campgrounds, hotels and lodges available in and around the 3,468-square-mile park, VRBO offers the better option of cabins and houses for rent near Yellowstone, each one perfect for experiencing the great outdoors and what local towns have to offer.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy