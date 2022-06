As much as most MMA fans love a good debate, there’s one question that’s typically more haunting than stimulating: What could have been?. It’s a question that has to be asked in the wake of Zabit Magomedsharipov announcing his retirement last week as he laid down his gloves with a perfect 6-0 UFC record and all the makings of a can’t-miss featherweight contender. At 31, there were plenty of big fights ahead for Magomedsharipov. How close was he to a title fight? Could he have won it all? Been a dominant champion?

UFC ・ 13 HOURS AGO