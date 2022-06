Your browser does not support the audio element. The Vanport Mosaic has a unique mission. It’s all about “memory-activism.” Co-founder Damaris Webb says that means the organization is a platform to surface silenced histories to understand the present and create an inclusive future. To that end, The Vanport Mosaic and Confrontation Theatre are presenting a solo play, “Walking Through Portland with a Panther: The Life of Mr. Kent Ford. All Power!” Ford co-founded the Black Panther Party’s Portland chapter in the 1960s and continues to be a civil rights activist. He still gives walking tours of Northeast Portland, and shares his memories of activism and community service. We talk with The Vanport Mosaic Director Damaris Webb, who also directed the play about Ford’s life and legacy.

