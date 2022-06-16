ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, KY

Special projects supported by Harrison County Community Fund

Cynthiana Democrat
 4 days ago

WTVQ

Bourbon Community Hospital closed due to gas leak

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bourbon Community Hospital has closed following a natural gas leak on campus. The hospital says in a post to social media, a minor natural gas leak was discovered Sunday morning. Administrators and staff responded immediately to evacuate everyone from the facility. Columbia gas has...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak. The leak shut the hospital down Sunday morning. All patients were moved to other facilities. Columbia Gas contained the leak, but hospital officials say crews didn’t get to repair the damage until Monday...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Beshear declares state of emergency for Marion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency for the City of Marion on June 18. The executive order came hours after the city requested help from the governor due to a water shortage. “The number one priority of government is to keep our people safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s action of […]
Harrison County, KY
Government
County
Harrison County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WHAS 11

Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington were without power at one point. There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Semi-truck collides with horse trailer in Lexington

A group of 17 members, specially selected by Governor Andy Beshear to discuss medical marijuana for Kentuckians, met for the first time. SoulFeast Week is underway in Lexington. WATCH | Horse Mania horses, foals being moved into place in downtown Lexington. Updated: 4 hours ago. The colorfully painted horses for...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Fayette County Detention Center inmate dies in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center was found unresponsive in his bed on Sunday. Christopher Lee Younger, 44, was incarcerated on Saturday on an alcohol intoxication charge, the city of Lexington confirmed. Major Matt LeMonds said he was found unresponsive in his...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Missing Shelby County 3-year-old and mother found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County police are actively looking for a 3-year-old girl and her mother. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, 3-year-old Kaylani Britt "is believed to be in danger." Her mother is Andrea "Destiny" Garrett and police also don't know of her whereabouts. If you have...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Semi-truck collides with horse trailer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi-truck crashed into a moving horse trailer after running a red light at around 1:40 on Sunday afternoon. Several emergency crews reported to the scene. According to officials, three horses ran out from the trailer after the accident around Newtown Pike and Stanton Way. Since the time of the accident, all of the horses have been found and placed into another trailer.
LEXINGTON, KY
bereadylexington.com

Golden Alert Issued for Missing 62-Year-Old Lexington Man

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Byron Carter, 62, was last seen on June 15, 2022, around 9:00 p.m., in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road. Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression, and schizophrenia. He is approximately 5’3” and around 140 pounds with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police investigating after man struck by vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after they say a man was hit while crossing the road. Investigators say a man crossed in front of traffic near the intersection of Winchester Road and East Seventh Street when he was hit. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY

