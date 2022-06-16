Special projects supported by Harrison County Community Fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi-truck crashed into a moving horse trailer after running a red light at around 1:40 on Sunday afternoon. Several emergency crews reported to the scene. According to officials, three horses ran out from the trailer after the accident around Newtown Pike and Stanton Way. Since the time of the accident, all of the horses have been found and placed into another trailer.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO