Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Restaurant Receives Prestigious National Award

By Carly Ross
 4 days ago
We've talked about this Minnesota restaurant before and now they're officially the number one best new restaurant in the entire country! They're located in Minneapolis and now I definitely need to make a trip up to the cities to check them out since they just won this prestigious James Beard...

