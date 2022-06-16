ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis Restaurant Receives Prestigious National Award

By Carly Ross
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've talked about this Minnesota restaurant before and now they're officially the number one best new restaurant in the entire country! They're located in Minneapolis and now I definitely need to make a trip up to the cities to check them out since they just won this prestigious James Beard...

Best In The US – New Minnesota Indigenous Restaurant Owamni

Minnesota Restaurant Owamni Wins Best New Restaurant in the US Award. If you think of the James Beard Foundation Awards as the Restaurant Oscars or the Food So Good It Makes You Sing Grammy Awards, then you'll understand just how awesome it is Owamni, a full-service Indigenous restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has taken home the award for Best New Restaurant.
