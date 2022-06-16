ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBT’s Skyshow at Truist Field: Monday, July 4

By WBT Staff
It’s back!! There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July and America than with America’s favorite game – baseball with Team USA Baseball and WBT’s SkyShow Fireworks!

Since 1976, WBT has hosted this Charlotte tradition of celebration with family, friends, baseball, and the biggest and best 4th of July fireworks show in the Southeast!

Join us Monday, July 4th, at Truist Field in Uptown as the Charlotte Knights welcome USA Baseball to Truist Field, for an Independence Day extravaganza. WBT will be broadcasting live at Truist Field from 4-7 PM.

The best way to see the fireworks is from inside the stadium, so reserve your seats now! Enjoy the game, and stay in your seat for the fireworks! First pitch is at 6:05 PM. Don’t miss out on this one!

Monday, July 4, 2022

Truist Field: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Team USA Baseball Game; First pitch at 6:05

FIREWORKS WILL KICK OFF IMMEDIATELY AFTER

