If you have some old toys from when you were a kid in your basement, garage or attic, they could be worth a pretty penny at a Vintage Toy Show Friday here in Minnesota. What was your favorite toy when you were a kid? I'd have to say mine was either one of our Lego sets or maybe my Incredible Hulk action figure. Alas, I don't have either of those toys anymore. But if YOU still have some of your old toys, they could be worth some big bucks at the Antique Toy Roadshow, a toy-buying show put on by The Toy Scout.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO