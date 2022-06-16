OU recognized as ‘Outreach Partner of the Year’ by Engineering Society of Detroit

Weekend Events Metro Detroit 2022 – Fun things to do in Metro Detroit & Oakland County this Easter weekend. Events for June 2, 3, 4, & 5, 2022. There are plenty of fun things to do in and around Metro Detroit this weekend. This list will try to highlight some of the weekend events Metro Detroit – big and small – for kids and families. We’re going to be using this Weekend Events Metro Detroit article ALL YEAR to post events and activities that are either FREE, or at least family affordable. Check back often for more Michigan SPRING fun things to do this weekend!

AUBURN HILLS, MI ・ 22 DAYS AGO