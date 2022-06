Chelsea are among several teams who “would be keen” on Jonathan Clauss this summer, according to local news outlet La Voix Du Nord, if the right back were to decide not to sign a new contract with RC Lens. The 29-year-old is about to enter the final year of his current deal, and while he’s made it clear that he won’t be leaving for the sake of leaving, he also made it clear that he’s quite pleased with all these links. The choice seems to be between extending and staying or not extending and leaving (with Lens cashing in on a player they signed as a free agent).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO