Glendale, CA

Glendale Police Department, California

glendaleca.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Males Arrested and Booked for Possession of a Firearm and Identity Theft. On June 12, 2022 just after 5:00 p.m., Glendale PD patrol officers responded to a retail store on the 200 block of S. Central Ave. regarding a theft that had just occurred. Officers en-route were given suspect...

www.glendaleca.gov

KTLA

Woman killed in violent Culver City crash

A woman was killed and another person was injured following an Saturday night crash in Culver City. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. A woman was driving a white sedan south on La Cienega when she rear-ended a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles […]
CULVER CITY, CA
Canyon News

Man Arrested After Dancing On Top Of Police SUV

HOLLYWOOD—Police arrested a 38-year-old man after he was caught dancing naked on top of a police vehicle in Hollywood on Saturday, June 18. This incident occurred after police were summoned to the areas of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue regarding a report of someone disturbing the peace at around 7:00 a.m. Allegedly the suspect was not complying to police commands.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Crowd reportedly shooting fireworks at LAPD officers in Boyle Heights

A crowd of people near East 4th and South Anderson Streets in the Boyle Heights area were reportedly shooting off fireworks at officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities said.  The incident was reported at around 9:15 p.m. when officers with LAPD's Hollenbeck Division called for help. People in the crowd were also throwing rocks and bottles at police, as well as pointing green lasers at them. At one point the southbound 101 Freeway was closed at 7th Street. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Friday evening, June 17, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue J-4 and 10th Street West for a traffic collision at approximately 5:44 p.m.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle major emergency brush fire in Playa Del Rey

It took 86 Los Angeles Fire Department responders to put out a vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Playa Del Rey near Culver Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard, west of Lincoln Boulevard. With some additional help from LA County and Culver City Fire Department, crews managed to fully contain the fire within an hour. No structures were threatened by the fire.The blaze grew to three and a half acres of vegetation, according to LA Fire.The official cause of the fire has not been determined at the moment, however LAFD believes that a sport utility vehicle nearby may have played a role. LAFD said to expect at least one lane of Culver Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard to be closed until operations are finished. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
worldnationnews.com

Van Nuys man accused of shooting CHP officer in Studio City

VAN NUYS – The Van Nuys man who allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer multiple times during a brawl at a traffic stop in Studio City was charged Thursday with attempted murder of a peace officer. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Pagemoun Iraj...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Fire crews knockdown large commercial fire at a San Bernardino pallet yard

Fire crews in San Bernardino on Saturday were fighting a three alarm commercial fire at a large pallet yard with multiple building caught in the blaze.According to a tweet by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, 18 engines and four trucks were on the scene with multiple units fighting the flames from ladders. At around 8 p.m. SBCFD tweeted that crews were working on fire suppression and using heavy equipment to move pallets around and limit fire growth. Just after 10 p.m., the department reported that the fire had been knocked down, and that at least five buildings were damaged or destroyed, along with a large number of pallets destroyed. Authorities said crews would remain at the scene and that an investigation is ongoing. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Suspicious item found at LAX's Tom Bradley Terminal

A boarding gate at LAX has been evacuated after a suspicious item was found at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.According to the LAX Police Department, the suspicious item was found at gate 135 at about 9:20 p.m. The area was evacuated shortly after. No other information is availableThis is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Firefighters battle blaze at downtown LA businesses

Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles battled a fire in a restaurant, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported Saturday. A bystander at the scene was evaluated for breathing difficulties by paramedics but was not taken to a hospital, authorities said. The fire broke out at a restaurant at 1335 S. Santee...
LOS ANGELES, CA

