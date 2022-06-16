Glendale Police Department, California

Fire crews in San Bernardino on Saturday were fighting a three alarm commercial fire at a large pallet yard with multiple building caught in the blaze.According to a tweet by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, 18 engines and four trucks were on the scene with multiple units fighting the flames from ladders. At around 8 p.m. SBCFD tweeted that crews were working on fire suppression and using heavy equipment to move pallets around and limit fire growth. Just after 10 p.m., the department reported that the fire had been knocked down, and that at least five buildings were damaged or destroyed, along with a large number of pallets destroyed. Authorities said crews would remain at the scene and that an investigation is ongoing.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO