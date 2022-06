LINCOLN–(KFOR June 17)–It was another stormy night Thursday in Lincoln and across southeast Nebraska. Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted for much of Lincoln and Lancaster County starting at about 9pm Thursday and extended until about 11pm, as the storms moved to the southeast, dumping anywhere from just under two-inches to just over four inches of rain. The official reading at the Lincoln Airport was 1.81 inches of rainfall.

