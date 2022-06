In February 2022, a Facebook post asked for someone to help to continue the fireworks for Houston Hoedown. Apparently, no one else wanted to take on the project originally started by Greg Lemke years ago. Three local businessmen, Dusty Franzwa, Luke Meyer, and Chris Schroeder, decided to step up and help. They knew the Hoedown fireworks were always a big draw to town on Friday night; after three years of no fireworks, it was time to include them in Hoedown again.

HOUSTON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO