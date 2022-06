Carol A. Hatlevig, 76, of Rushford, Minn., died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Winona Health in Winona, Minn. Carol Ann Odegaarden was born on October 4, 1945, in Winona, Minn., to Chester and Mabel (Madland) Odegaarden. She was raised in Winona and attended Winona Public Schools. On July 12, 1969, she was united in marriage with Allan Hatlevig in Houston, Minn. Carol worked at Winona Industries, Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, and Rush Products. She also volunteered for activities at the Rushford Legion Club and was secretary and treasurer for the River Valley Antique Tractor Club. Carol was a social butterfly who was happy, compassionate, and caring. She loved her family, Frank Sinatra and Barry White music, and was known for her famous apple pie.

WINONA, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO