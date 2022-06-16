ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

I've got a wild theory about the forthcoming Garmin Austin

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

What is the Garmin Austin? That's a question I've been asking myself ever since I caught sight of the list of forthcoming Garmin devices published by Gadgets & Wearables earlier this year. At first I was skeptical, but following the release of the Forerunner 955, 255, and 255 Music – all of which appeared on the list – I'm much more willing to give it the benefit of the doubt.

There are a couple of surprises on the list (the Garmin Instinct Analog is a particularly interesting idea), but the biggest mystery is the Garmin Austin. It's not a name associated with any other Garmin device to date, and doesn't sound like any of the company's other devices. If I'd been asked to predict a new range of Garmin watches, I'd have guessed at a set of cycling wearables called Vēlo.

Garmin doesn't appear to have any connection to the city of Austin, Texas, and the city isn't known for its sports; until 2021, it was the largest US city with no club in a major professional sports league. It's possible that 'Austin' might be an internal codename, but why would that be released to a licensed dealer – especially when the names of other watches were listed in full?

I've got another theory, though I should preface it by saying this is purely speculation. I'm wondering whether the Garmin Austin could be a women's watch in the same vein as the Garmin Lily, but with advanced workout tracking.

A sportier sibling

The Garmin Lily is a lovely device (and one I reviewed for Advnture's sister site, TechRadar when it first launched), but it's lacking one very important thing: on-board GPS. It's a serious drawback for the little watch, and makes it hard to justify for a list price of $249.99 / £229.99. That's more than you'd pay for the excellent Amazfit T-Rex 2 , which is one of the best GPS watches around today.

I certainly wasn't the only one to bemoan the Lily's lack of GPS. Expert Reviews , Wearable , and our sister sites Android Central and Tom's Guide all had the same gripe.

It's my theory that the Austin might be the Lily's sportier sibling, with a sleek design but improved workout-tracking chops. Not as feature-packed as the Fenix 7 , but accomplished nonetheless. It's listed as an 'outdoors' watch in the list leaked by the supplier, so perhaps it might even be ready to hit the trails.

So where might the name 'Austin' come from? Well, it's a stretch, but there's a maker of women's fitness trackers called Amelia Austin , which focuses on devices that are designed to look more like jewelry than a smartwatch. Garmin has collaborated with other brands before (though mostly with far larger brands like Fiat ), and it's possible that it might follow the example of Fitbit, which worked with jewelery designer Gorjana to create a gold-toned bracelet for the Fitbit Luxe in 2021.

Alternatively, I might be completely wrong, and the Austin could in fact be a new watch in the Marq series – or a codename for the Garmin Epix released earlier in the year. We can only speculate for now, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Gps Watch#Fitbit#Fitness Trackers#The Garmin Austin#Gadgets Wearables#The Garmin Lily
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Advnture

Advnture

1
Followers
153
Post
64
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy