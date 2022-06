EVENT FOLLOW UP: The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention & Truck Show, held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on June 9 - 11, 2022, was quite a show as I suspected it was going to be! There were over 700 trucks on display, from as small as a Chevy Corvair wrecker (yes, a tow truck), up to a bright yellow tractor for oversize loads, with an oversize sleeper that I swear was as big as my first apartment.

