Minnesota Corrections Officer and Inmate Charged in Meth Distribution Case

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A corrections officer and an inmate have been charged for their roles in distributing methamphetamine within the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. Prosecutors say that 24-year-old Faith Gratz, a Stillwater corrections officer, and 34-year-old Axel Kramer, an inmate currently serving a 288-month sentence for second-degree...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Department of Justice says another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. Officials say Frank Bratjan Junior is charged with four criminal counts related to entering, protesting, and remaining in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct. Bratjan is a postal worker from Eagan and allegedly took a selfie after breaking into the Capitol and texted it to his mother. Several tips were submitted to the DOJ about Bratjan's alleged involvement in the unrest.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.
(Fridley, MN) -- Anoka County authorities are investigating an apparent electrocution death in the city of Fridley. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home Thursday night. Deputies say a private company was removing a tree from the property when a worker on a lift accidentally struck a powerline with a chainsaw. First responders tried to save the man when the lift was lowered, but he died at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified. OSHA is assisting local investigators with the case.
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Maurice Antonio Anderson in Eagan on Nov. 9, 2020.Robert Lee Baker was convicted of second-degree murder on April 4. On Friday, he was sentenced to 438 months in prison. The judge also handed down a 60 month sentence for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, which he will serve concurrently.Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, Eagan police responded to a hotel to find Anderson laying on the ground. He had 11...
Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man who murdered a former Rochester woman and wounded four other people during a mass shooting in central Minnesota last year has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 72 years. The life sentence without parole is automatic for a first-degree murder...
Glenville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A semi was involved in a fatal crash Monday morning on I-35 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol has not released many details of the crash but did indicate the semi, driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin, blew a tire while traveling south on the interstate near Exit 2 in Freeman Township just after 8:00 a.m.
Two people from Hennepin County are facing jail time after they were officially charged with 26 felony counts for falsifying tax returns from the restaurants they "ghost" owned. Court documents state that 46-year-old Sufeng Zheng, of Plymouth, and 51-year-old Ting Gui Zheng, of Maple Grove, used a computer software program...
Surveillance video released by the Wright County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Ulrich walking into a Buffalo Allina Health clinic before carrying out a mass shooting and lighting pipe bombs early last year. Ulrich is expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon. He was found guilty of all charges by a jury...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A fight outside a south Minneapolis home on Saturday morning led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:39 a.m. on the 4100 block of Chicago Avenue, in the city's Bryant neighborhood. Officers had responded to the...
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man and woman from Stewartville have been charged with third-degree murder in connection with the drug overdose death of a Roseville man. Brandon Mann and Nicole Thorson, who are both 25 years old, were arraigned this morning in Goodhue County Court. The judge presiding over the hearing set their conditional bail at $500,000 each. In addition to the murder counts, both Mann and Thorson are also charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree drug sales.
Authorities have identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher Nimpson, 31, of Brooklyn Park, died when the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving struck a bridge pillar. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 610 near Highway 252 shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 1,200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Minnesota since last fall. And now, some of them face difficult questions about where they're going to live and how they're going to pay for it.Haisnit has three months remaining on her six months of rental assistance. She says she'll likely have to move out of her Minneapolis apartment."My worry is that that's not enough time for me to stand on my feet and be able to support myself," Haisnit said through a translator.She is in Minneapolis after leaving her Afghanistan home with her mother and teenage brother. Eight siblings...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, falsified documents and misappropriated investments for her own use.Griffiths, who now resides in Arizona, allegedly recruited investors at seminars of a national real estate investment coaching program. In one case, prosecutors said, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from an investor to finance the renovation of a property. She assured the investor that the necessary mortgage documents had been filed with the appropriate county. The documents were never filed and the victim lost their entire investment.House flippers buy properties in need of numerous renovations and profit on the difference between the amount invested and the sale price.Griffiths' court-appointed attorney did not immediately return an email message seeking comment. A sentencing date has not been set.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Twenty-six individuals across seven metro chiropractic clinics have been charged for their roles in a multi-million dollar health care insurance fraud scheme. Of those charged, 24 individuals have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty following a trial. The most recent conviction in the investigation is...
A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
