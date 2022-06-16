City of Tampa, Community Members Celebrate 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

This year’s event features cultural exhibitors and youth performers

Community members are invited to take part in the City of Tampa’s Third Annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony and Festival on Friday, June 17, 2022. The event will take place at Old City Hall, located at 315 E. Kennedy Boulevard, from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.

Mayor Jane Castor and the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition will raise the Juneteenth Flag over Old City Hall during an outdoor ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

This year, the City is expanding the flag-raising ceremony to include an arts and cultural vendor festival along Franklin Street next to City Hall. Local vendors include: Gloria Jean Stories, the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge, Sula Too LLC, LTM Styles Clothing at Creative Lounge, God is Inkredible, and Sweet Mama’s Ice Cream. The City is also debuting its plans for Soul Walk—an engaging African –American cultural and heritage trail.

“We’re excited about piloting this exhibitor concept as part of this year’s flag-raising,” said Janelle McGregor the City of Tampa’s Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships. “It will give attendees a chance to support local artists and businesses who offer Juneteenth-themed t-shirts along with artwork and historical merchandise while they are downtown for the flag-raising ceremony.”

The ceremony will also feature new additions this year thanks to the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition’s work to involve and educate more youth. The Blake High School ROTC, saxophonist Jamal Harris, and the Jones Boys will participate in the program alongside the Coalition and the Buffalo Soldiers.

Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition President Philetha Tucker-Johnson shared the importance of increasing youth participation. The local pastor states, “we cannot continue to allow the world to build our children. We must build our children to live in an ever-changing world. Beginning correctly is winning collectively."

In addition to raising the Juneteenth flag over Old City Hall, Mayor Jane Castor is issuing a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth’s historical significance to the City of Tampa. Old City Hall, Curtis Hixon Park, and the downtown bridges will shine yellow, red, and green throughout the week to further commemorate the importance of this occasion.

