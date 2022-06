The State Auditor’s Office has put a disclaimer on Nebraska’s end-of-the-year financial report for a second straight year after finding errors totaling $10.5 billion. The office issued the “disclaimer of opinion” after concluding that the number and size of the errors put the report’s accuracy in question, according to a recently released letter addressed to the governor and the speaker of the Legislature.

