Fifteen People Rescued After Vehicle Hits Apartment | Los Angeles

By Steve Gentry
onscene.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article06.15.2022 | 7:57 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a solo vehicle into...

onscene.tv

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash

WESTCHESTER – A woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester was an Inglewood resident. Luvia Lopez, 23, died from “blunt trauma,” the coroner’s office said on its website. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Saturday to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Woman killed, vehicle sliced in half after hitting light pole

LOS ANGELES - A woman in her 20s was killed Sunday when her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole, splitting it in two, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:16 p.m. Saturday near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Three hospitalized, two rescued from wrecked car after Reseda crash

LOS ANGELES - Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition after a multi-car crash in Reseda Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened in the 6400 block of N. Corbin Avenue. When crews responded they found one vehicle on its side partially on the curb. Two people were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extracted to the car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Dies in Police Shootout at Busy Pacoima Intersection

A man is dead in the San Fernando Valley after a police shootout at a busy intersection in Pacoima. There has been heavy police presence at the intersection since that shooting took place Sunday night. Two police officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Division came to the intersection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Rubbernecker Crashes Looking At Fiery Freeway Crash (Caught On Camera) | Rancho Cucamonga

06.18.2022 | 7:56 PM | RANCHO CUCAMONGA – A Fiery freeway crash causes a second collision by what appears to be a rubbernecker on the other side of the freeway (caught on camera). Just before 8pm, authorities responded to reports of a fiery freeway crash. First responders arrived on scene and located a 2 vehicle crash with one overturned, fully engulfed in flames. It is unclear how many were transported, but it appears everyone was out of the vehicle. A vehicle traveling on the opposite side of the freeway, possible rubbernecker, spun out of control and crashed. (CAUGHT ON CAMERA 1:25 time stamp). It appears there were no injuries from this collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
#Traffic Accident
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning. Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Female Trapped After Collision with Tree

Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, CA: A collision with a tree left a female trapped in critical condition on Friday night, June 17, in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a traffic collision with entrapment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Video: LAPD seeks driver in hit-and-run causing injury to other driver

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that injured the other vehicle’s driver in Historic South-Central. The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, when a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 “failed to stop for a red tri-light at the intersection of 41st Street and Central Avenue” and struck a 2006 Nissan Altima, police said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Car lands on its roof on front lawn of home after crash in Pasadena

A car landed on its roof during a crash Saturday morning in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the location at 4:11 a.m. The gray Nissan Altima was on the front lawn of a home in the 200 block of Parkwood Avenue, firefighters reported.
PASADENA, CA
vigourtimes.com

Driver Abandons Mercedes After Collision in South Los Angeles

Police Saturday are offering a $25,000 reward for information about a hit and run driver who abandoned a Mercedes-Benz and ran away after colliding with another vehicle near the University Park area of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called at 1:50 a.m. Friday to Central Avenue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot and Killed Inside Car in Long Beach

A man is dead in Long Beach after being shot inside of his car Sunday night, authorities said. The shooter has not been caught, and police are trying to find the person responsible and figure out their motive. Long Beach Police are investigating to see if the incident on Anaheim...
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist, 67, is killed in crash

A 67-year-old man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday morning in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Fire crews knockdown large commercial fire at a San Bernardino pallet yard

Fire crews in San Bernardino on Saturday were fighting a three alarm commercial fire at a large pallet yard with multiple building caught in the blaze.According to a tweet by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, 18 engines and four trucks were on the scene with multiple units fighting the flames from ladders. At around 8 p.m. SBCFD tweeted that crews were working on fire suppression and using heavy equipment to move pallets around and limit fire growth. Just after 10 p.m., the department reported that the fire had been knocked down, and that at least five buildings were damaged or destroyed, along with a large number of pallets destroyed. Authorities said crews would remain at the scene and that an investigation is ongoing. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

