The Met mourns a French coach

Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision is streaming the opera ballet The Convert (De Bekeerlinge) from Vlaanderen. The Belgian composer Wim Henderickx and librettist Krystian Lada have created a new opera from Stefan Hertmans’ haunting novel about identity, impossible love, faith and human strength. Western early music, modernism and film music merge with Jewish and Arab traditions to create a contemporary opera in which Vigdis’ epic story is told through sound. Koen Kessels tackles the challenge of conducting not only the Orchestra, Chorus and Children’s Chorus of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, but also a cast with singers from different vocal traditions, instrumentalists who play the qanûn, duduk or oud, and a newly formed city choir made up of Antwerp citizens from diverse backgrounds.

