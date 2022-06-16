ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Met mourns a French coach

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleagues are sharing their sadness at the death of Denise Massé, French repertoire...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Pianist is new boss in Seoul

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has appointed pianist Chang Hyoung-joon to be president of the Seoul Arts Center, the country’s largest arts complex. Chang, 60, has three years to make his mark. He has been teaching piano at Seoul National University since 1995. So not...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Romania laments an opera legend, 90

The national opera in Bucharest has reported the death of Iulia Buciuceanu, a company stalwart on leading mezzo roles from 1960 to 1982. Iulia was married to the leading actor Georg Constantin. Their son and grandchildren are also actors.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Bayreuth tenor dies, 74

The tenor Peter Maus, a member of Deutsche Oper Berlin from 1974 to 2013, has died after a short illness. Born in Bayreuth, he was a regular performer at the summer festival from 1982 to 2002. He sang more than 100 roles in 70 operas, including modernities by Reimann, Bernd...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Covent Garden cancels 3 shows due to rail strikes

It is with great regret that the Royal Opera House must cancel the performance of Madama Butterfly on Tuesday 21 June, the Friends’ Rehearsal of Così fan tutte on Wednesday 22 June and the performance of Così fan tutte on Saturday 25 June due to the knock-on effects of the tube and national rail strikes.
TRAFFIC
Slipped Disc

Martha Argerich opens her festival with jazz guitar

The ever-unpredictable Martha Argerich has inserted a jazz pianist to open her festival in Hamburg tomorrow night. The American jazz guitarist Julian Lage, whom Martha Argerich invited on first hearing last year, will play a solo first-half recital. The second half will consist of Argerich and Mischa Maisky playing Debussy,...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Dream of the Red Chamber – San Francisco Opera

​Click here to watch : Livestream is on June 19 at 2 pm PT and then available on demand until June 22. Bright Sheng and David Henry Hwang’s Dream of the Red Chamber, the musical retelling of the 18th-century novel by Cao Xueqin, one of China’s literary masterworks, played to sold-out audiences during its world premiere run at San Francisco Opera in 2016. It now returns to San Francisco Opera with a new cast in the original production by director Stan Lai, with sets and costumes by Academy Award-winning production designer Tim Yip and lighting design by Gary Marder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Slipped Disc

Opera of the Week – An attempt to update La Juive?

Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision is streaming the opera ballet The Convert (De Bekeerlinge) from Vlaanderen. The Belgian composer Wim Henderickx and librettist Krystian Lada have created a new opera from Stefan Hertmans’ haunting novel about identity, impossible love, faith and human strength. Western early music, modernism and film music merge with Jewish and Arab traditions to create a contemporary opera in which Vigdis’ epic story is told through sound. Koen Kessels tackles the challenge of conducting not only the Orchestra, Chorus and Children’s Chorus of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, but also a cast with singers from different vocal traditions, instrumentalists who play the qanûn, duduk or oud, and a newly formed city choir made up of Antwerp citizens from diverse backgrounds.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Sydney returns home with Simone

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is returning to the Sydney Opera House’s renovated Concert Hall for the first time in two and a half years, with a new chief conductor, Simone Young. Her inaugural performance will be Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony in performances from July 20 to 24.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Why no-one wants to know England’s most-loved composer

… The third and fifth symphonies are powerful commentaries on war and peace by a man who saw the carnage and kept his principles intact. He was a pacifist who fought evil, an atheist who composed church liturgy and a humanitarian who put compassion above all other concerns. It is fair to say that, in Britain, he attracts more affection than any native composer except Elgar….
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Swiss maestro opens third account

The Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León in Spain is about to announce Thierry Fischer as its next music director, starting in September. Fischer continues as music director of Sao Paulo Symphony in Brazil the Utah Symphony in the US. If it’s Monday, this must be Spain.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Orlando Consort sings its last

The British Medieval and Renaissance vocal quartet has announced its retirement from the summer of 2023. The group was formed in 1988 by the Early Music Network of Great Britain. It has toured the worls and recorded for major labels, including DG, Harmonia Mundi and Hyperion. The retiring members are...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

So how’s Lina doing as Muti’s stand-in?

Larry Johnson’s assessment on a last minute jump-in in Chicago Classical Review:. …This is the second time in ten weeks that Muti has been sidelined by Covid, after the 80-year-old conductor had to pull out of a program in April. On that occasion, Lina González-Granados handled part of a revised program, and Thursday night she took over podium duties for the entire concert and the show went on.
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

A gift of Chopin in the Russian ruins of Irpin

The Lithuanian pianist Darius Mažintas went back to Ukraine to perform Chopin Nocturnes in front of the ruins of its House of Culture. An extraordinarily moving short film. All the more so when we hear Russians claiming to be a cultural nation, superior to all others. The Russians murdered 300 men, women and children in Irpin and laid waste to its cultural centre.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Atonal Music – Merle Hazard

This is one of the funniest musical jokes I’ve seen in years, sent to me by two classical music friends. This is NOT Merle Haggard but Merle Hazard who is well known in the US for his musical spoofs. Many of his songs are about politics, this one is just about music and.
MUSIC

