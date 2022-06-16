ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

2022 ASWA All-State Baseball Selections

 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- The Alabama Sports Writers Associations recently announced the All-State baseball selections for the 2022...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

Family ties lead to Alabama Commitment for Eli Holstein

BATON ROUGE – The state of Louisiana is a hotbed for high school football and over the past decade South LA has produced some of the country’s top high school quarterbacks. Zachary’s Eli Holstein is no exception. The 4-star quarterback shocked the state this summer by committing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
southerntorch.com

June 20, 2022

Marla Jones, Managing Editor marla@southerntorch.com ALABAMA-- On Tuesday, June 21, voters will cast their ballots in the runoff election. The votes will determine who will represent each party in the November…. June 20, 2022 by Southern Torch. Marla Jones, Managing Editor marla@Southerntorch.com MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- DeKalb County Tech School Assistant Director...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Britt wraps up campaigning with visit to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katie Boyd Britt will wrap up her campaign for U.S. Senate with a stop in the Wiregrass on Monday night. The event will take place at McLin’s Restaurant in Daleville beginning at 5:30 p.m. Britt made a similar stop leading up to the GOP primary in May.
DALEVILLE, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Dope Official Is Up Next

Recently, there have been a rise in the Alabama artists to enter the hip hop industry. From Yung Bleu to Big Yavo; Alabama has become a great contender in rap community. One of these artists on the rise is Dope Official. Born and raised in Jackson, Alabama; a town located not far from Mobile, AL. According to Dope, “rap influences were the OG’s from my neighborhood, people like “Wild Hawg Records” “Bama Heat” DJ Ice D (RIP) and others were bosses in the streets.” Hip Hop always fascinated Dope and at age 15 he began rapping. Currently Dope has one album & 2 two mixtapes.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus to participate in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist. Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty, fashion, and women loving themselves...
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | When the world was a mess, Alabama showed plain common sense

Over the last two years, tourists and vacationers have flocked to Alabama to escape unnecessary restrictions and mandates. They also traveled here in record numbers because Alabama has something for everyone. From our white sandy beaches on the Gulf Coast to the river valleys across the state to vibrant cultures...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Auburn teen in critical condition after electrocuted in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.  Dylan Pegues, 17,  ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Primary runoff day in Alabama is Tuesday: What time do polls open? Close? Sample ballots

Alabamians will head to the polls Tuesday, June 21 to decide party nominees for a host of races. Polls for the primary runoffs will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be casting ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries. On the Republican side, Katie Britt is squaring off against Mo Brooks in the GOP nomination for U.S. Senator to replace the retiring Richard Shelby. Other statewide races on the Republican ballot include Secretary of State (Wes Allen vs. Jim Zeigler), State Auditor (Stan Cooke vs. Andrew Sorrell) and places on the Public Service Commission.
ALABAMA STATE

