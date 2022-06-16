ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hokes Bluff, AL

ALL-AREA BASEBALL (Class 3A Area 12)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers were selected recently for All-Area Baseball in Class 3A, Area 12. The following are the...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Calhoun Journal

Burgess’ Big Day in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Garrett and Garrett Jr. shoot final-round 64 to win ACC Parent-Child by 3. For the first time in quite a while Garrett Burgess was playing in a team event in which his partner was the one with the sore shoulders – and he was an 11-year-old.
Calhoun Journal

Live Trivia in Jacksonville, Oxford, and Anniston

Calhoun County, AL – Events by North Alabama Trivia. Jacksonville – Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts Hot Wings in Jacksonville every Wednesday for our popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts of Jacksonville!!! The top three teams will go home with HOUSE CASH! Totally #FREE to play! The game starts at 7pm – you don’t want to miss it!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Collinsville Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-59 Saturday

A Collinsville man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the victim, 25 year old Timothy Austin Mims was killed ahen his 2015 Suzuki 600 left the roadway on I-59 and struck a cable barrier. That accident occurred around 4:30pm at mile marker 182, approximately two miles north of Attalla in Etowah County. Mims was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Motorcycle Rider Sent to Hospital Following Etowah County Crash Sunday

A Sunday night crash in Etowah County, sent the driver of a motorcycle for treatment of injuries. That wreck occurred at 6:40pm on Highway 278 at Mile Marker 119, when the driver of a 2008 Yamaha struck a 2021 Honda. The driver of the Honda, listed on the report as a female from Canton, Georgia, was unhurt while the motorcyclist, a male resident of Collinsville, was transported for treatment.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
#All Area Baseball
weisradio.com

Both Drivers Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash in Sylvania

A two-vehicle accident occurring in DeKalb County on Saturday left both drivers hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the collision was on Highway 75 in Sylvania at around 6:45pm, and it involved a 2005 Ford Expedition, driven by a male resident of Section and a 2016 Chevy Malibu that was being driven by a female resident of Fyffe. Both drivers were injured in the mishap but no additional information regarding the extent of their injuries has been made available.
SYLVANIA, AL
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bike Night Event at the Darkhorse in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:00 pm come out and join Bike Night at the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers. It’s Bike Night…again. Come on down to Darkhorse and have some ice cold adult beverages with the band and guests!!! Brad Burke and Mark Hanson are The Highfalutin Hitchhikers. We play songs including but not limited to: mama, trains, trucks, prison, and/or gettin’ drunk.
ANNISTON, AL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Calhoun Journal

Wildflowers and All the Rest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 am the Iron City Roadside Stand will be set up at 1316 Iron City Cutoff, Anniston, AL 36207. Come grab a bouquet and enjoy a view of pretty flowers at the new new location! Flowers will be ready at the end of June. The date may change depending on when blooms start coming in. The honor system is used so people can place their payment in a slot opening located on the stand. PayPal is katelynsturner@gmail.com if you prefer not to pay cash.
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Four Reportedly Hurt in ATV Park Accident Saturday

Four people were reportedly injured at the Indian Mountain ATV Park on Saturday – that report came in around 1:00pm, indicating that two people were transported via ground units while two others had to be airlifted. Piedmont Rescue and Spring Garden fire department units responded to the location just...
SPRING GARDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, June 20th

Jason Phillips, age 49 of Centre – Failure to Appear/Attempted Burglary 3rd Degreee;. Judson Phillips, age 27 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear/Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree;. Markesha Furline, age 30 of Dawson – Failure to Appear/Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree;. and. Mychael McGatha, age 29...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident Saturday Afternoon

One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck occurring early Saturday afternoon in Cherokee County. The crash took place around 1:00pm on County Road 26 at the intersection of County Road 54. Those responding to the scene included: the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, County Rescue Squad and Floyd EMS.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Cooling Stations Now Open

FORT PAYNE, Ala— DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, Director Anthony Clifton in conjunction with the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds Board of Directors and the DeKalb County Commission has authorized the opening of a cooling center at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds. The cooling center will be open...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Anniston woman killed in head-on crash Tuesday

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. — A woman was killed after a head-on collision in Cleburne County Tuesday afternoon. The Alabama State Troopers reported Nyelshulia Lewis, 38, of Anniston, died at a hospital, after she was involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 431, about seven miles west of Heflin. A...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL

