South Hill, VA

VCU Health CMH President announces retirement 

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Burnette, president of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Virginia, has announced his intention to retire at the end of this calendar year. Over the course of his remarkable career, Scott has logged more than 40 years of service in health care administration and operations. He has served...

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com

wvtf.org

Virginia's new economic engine: an affordable drug hub

For most Virginians, Petersburg is a city off I-95 – a place that fell on hard times in the 80’s when manufacturing jobs disappeared. As someone who grew up in Richmond, Kyle Tucker never gave it much thought. “That’s just the way it is," he explains. "You just...
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Couple with stillborn child donates four CuddleCots to rural hospitals

SOUTH HILL — It was devastating. You plan for a baby for nine months, posting progress on social media, celebrating with baby showers, and then all of that is ripped away from you. Every parents’ nightmare had come true for Robby and Haley Emerson of Danville, Sydney Amelia Emerson was stillborn on March 3. Just two months later, the grieving parents donated a CuddleCot to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. For the families that choose to use it, the little bassinette cools the deceased baby’s temperature to extend time to spend with their baby as part of the closure process. The Emersons’ GoFundMe page raised enough for four CuddleCots, which they are in the process of donating to smaller area hospitals that otherwise couldn’t afford the equipment.
SOUTH HILL, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Election filing update

LAWRENCEVILLE – The deadline to be on the November ballot is Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. According to information provided by the Registrar’s Office as of Friday, June 17, 2022 the following have filed: Robert Hayes and Sarah Brown for the Mayor of Alberta, Rebecca Spengler for the Alberta Town Council.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

The Backyard Brewery a hit in South Hill

Just two weeks after opening its doors, The Backyard Brewery has quickly become a hit with locals and visitors alike. Shaun and Ashley Hardee, along with Chris Hardee and Holly Painter, own the family friendly business and came up with the idea to open the spot after visiting a similar location nearby. “There’s a place, about an hour from here, that we used to frequent quite often that was what they call a beer garden. It’s an outdoor family friendly spot really geared towards families. It’s not a late night place. Holly has a little girl and my brother [Shaun] and his wife Ashley have two little girls. There’s nowhere like that in South Hill to go. We have a lot of great restaurants and beautiful places but we didn’t have something like this. We wanted somewhere for people to come after they’ve been working all day in the yard or their just coming from the ball field. Our wheels got to turning and the next thing you know we decided to try to do something like this,” said Chris.
SOUTH HILL, VA
NBC12

Three people forced out of Colonial Heights home by fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are forced to find another place to stay after a fire destroyed a home in Colonial Heights early Monday. Crews were called to Deerwood Drive around 1:45 a.m. They say the three people were already outside of the home, with heavy fire visible from outside.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WRAL News

Man found dead in Halifax County

Littleton, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday night in Halifax County. Deputies found the man's body in the 1900 stretch of Roper Springs Road in Littleton around 9 p.m. The body was taken to a local medical facility, where investigators are working to identify him. The...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police investigate single vehicle fatal crash in Sussex County

On Thursday evening state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road). Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 10:28 p.m., the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Franklin, Virginia resident Jonathan L. Myrick, 37, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high rate of speed. Myrick lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, landing in a ditch. Myrick died upon impact.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
theunionstar.com

Brookneal Police investigation results in multiple indictments, warrants

Brookneal Police Chief Ricky Baldwin announced that during the May 2022 term for Grand Jury, multiple indictments as well as warrants totaling 23 charges were secured against ten suspects after a three-month investigation in the Town of Brookneal. Charges include drug-related offenses, distribution and possession of narcotics, weapons violations, as...
BROOKNEAL, VA

