East Alton, IL

Slurped Daiquiri Has Grand Opening Set For June 26: Business Is Ready To Make Splash In Region

By Dan Brannan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ALTON - Owners Jasmin and Dorian Donlow's Slurped Daiquiri business at 99 Eastgate Plaza is ready to make a big splash in the region. Slurped Daiquiri has its grand opening set for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and will also have a ribbon-cutting that...

