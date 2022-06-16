Father's Day gift inspiration on all things dad | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the summer with a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free offer for tickets. You can get a child standard admission ticket for free when you purchase one adult standard admission ticket online with the code BOGO22. The offer is available through Friday, June 24.
The current tour from San Antonio hard rockers Nothing More included an explosive hometown stop Saturday at Tech Port Center + Arena — and the fans were there for it. Here's what we saw as Nothing More, opening act Atreyu and the audience went absolutely nuts.
News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinion. Mateo Lopez, 7, has been performing since he was four years and 236 days old, the youngest mariachi on record. The San Antonio second grader is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Leocadio “Lalo” Lopez, a Mexican mariachi. The...
Saturday's inaugural Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration marked the first official Pride Week event staged along the San Antonio River Walk. During the event, 17 Pride-themed floats made their way down the river, and revelers along the way had a great time celebrating their arrival.
Looking for Summer Movies for kids in the San Antonio area? Santikos Entertainment of San Antonio is back with a fantastic offer of FREE movie screenings at 9 Santikos theaters across the San Antonio area. The movies include kids’ favorites like Despicable Me, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and others.
Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Harini Logan outsmarted late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel during a spelling contest on his Thursday show. As a result, the San Antonio 14-year-old will be going to Disneyland. Kimmel, a two-time Kenny Guinn Jr. High School spelling bee champ, faced off against Logan in the...
On a recent Friday night, nightspot Horizons & More thrummed with youthful energy. The DJ spun music at a volume that defied conversation, and patrons strutted their dance moves with plenty of exuberance. At the Northeast San Antonio club, feeling youthful is just fine, assuming patrons are at least nine...
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Expansive new San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground. A playground built for inclusivity celebrates the memory of Mitchell Chang at the soon-to-open Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot at while leaving a bar on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. outside a bar on South Flores near Mary Street. Authorities told KENS 5 the woman was grazed in the...
Fans of Comfort Café’s stick-to-your-ribs fare and philanthropic goals can now support the eatery in another way besides brunching there. In a Wednesday Facebook post, the local favorite asked the community to help it restock its shelves by donating unwanted dinner plates, bowls and coffee mugs. “It's that...
SAN ANTONIO — According to a new report by the San Antonio Express-News, a surveillance video shows police never tried to open the doors at Robb Elementary leading to the classrooms where the shooter went inside. The report cites law enforcement close to the investigation as their source. That...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found floating along the River Walk. San Antonio Police were called to the area at South St. Mary’s near East Commerce at around 3 A.M. Monday. That’s where a passer-by spotted the body in the river. The body...
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at a graduation party on the city's far west side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 7400 block of Rimhurst. Police said the party was taking place at the home...
Music, dance poetry and more were all part of the Inaugural World Refugee Day Saturday at Guadalupe Plaza on the city's near west side. The event was sponsored by Refugee services of Texas and honors those who have fled their country due to persecution, war or other conflicts by celebrating the beauty of the cultural traditions they bring with them.
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a bicyclist who was struck by a driver who did not stop to help him early Monday morning. It happened on North Foster Road and Summer Fest Drive on the northeast side of town around 12:36 a.m. According...
