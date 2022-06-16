Food Drive event happening today to help feed kids during the summer | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the summer with a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free offer for tickets. You can get a child standard admission ticket for free when you purchase one adult standard admission ticket online with the code BOGO22. The offer is available through Friday, June 24.
SAN ANTONIO – A single-day, mega adoption event will take place in San Antonio this weekend. Thirteen animal rescue groups will come together from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium for the Rescue United Adoption Event. Admission is free. According to a...
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for a job in the food service industry and like working with kids?. The North East Independent School District School Nutrition Services department is holding a job fair on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Community Education Center on 8750 Tesoro Drive.
Two kangaroos fought in their enclosure at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas. Not all news on the site expresses the point of view of the site, but we transmit this news automatically and translate it through programmatic technology on the site and not from a human editor.
Saturday's inaugural Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration marked the first official Pride Week event staged along the San Antonio River Walk. During the event, 17 Pride-themed floats made their way down the river, and revelers along the way had a great time celebrating their arrival.
Fans of Comfort Café’s stick-to-your-ribs fare and philanthropic goals can now support the eatery in another way besides brunching there. In a Wednesday Facebook post, the local favorite asked the community to help it restock its shelves by donating unwanted dinner plates, bowls and coffee mugs. “It's that...
SAN ANTONIO - As people celebrate Father's Day, one family is in mourning. A late night, drive-by shooting devastated one family on the city's South Side. On Patron Drive, one block from Benavidez Elementary School, a family was celebrating Father's Day early by barbecuing in the front yard. Just past...
On a recent Friday night, nightspot Horizons & More thrummed with youthful energy. The DJ spun music at a volume that defied conversation, and patrons strutted their dance moves with plenty of exuberance. At the Northeast San Antonio club, feeling youthful is just fine, assuming patrons are at least nine...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found floating along the River Walk. San Antonio Police were called to the area at South St. Mary’s near East Commerce at around 3 A.M. Monday. That’s where a passer-by spotted the body in the river. The body...
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Expansive new San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground. A playground built for inclusivity celebrates the memory of Mitchell Chang at the soon-to-open Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a bicyclist who was struck by a driver who did not stop to help him early Monday morning. It happened on North Foster Road and Summer Fest Drive on the northeast side of town around 12:36 a.m. According...
VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt delivered his State of Transit Presentation to local government and business leaders during a Friday gathering at the Witte Museum that focused on using new funding sources to develop Advanced Rapid Transit. Arndt said funding approved by voters last year will go towards the...
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot at while leaving a bar on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. outside a bar on South Flores near Mary Street. Authorities told KENS 5 the woman was grazed in the...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! announced another “Code Red” day on Friday due to overcrowding at the city’s shelters. The organization said there’s an urgent need for people to foster or adopt animals. “SAPA! defines Code Red as 25 or more dogs and...
SAN ANTONIO - Ancira Auto Group presented $300,000 to three charities on Thursday morning. The Animal Defense League, Soldiers Angels and Tracy's Paws Rescues each received $100,000. The gift was in honor of Ancira's 50th anniversary.
Comments / 0