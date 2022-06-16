ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Food Drive event happening today to help feed kids during the summer | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — In an effort to combat hunger, KENS 5 along...

www.kens5.com

goodwordnews.com

WATCH: Kangaroos fight at the San Antonio Zoo

Two kangaroos fought in their enclosure at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas. Not all news on the site expresses the point of view of the site, but we transmit this news automatically and translate it through programmatic technology on the site and not from a human editor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Neighbors talk about drive-by shooting that killed 2 during family BBQ

SAN ANTONIO - As people celebrate Father's Day, one family is in mourning. A late night, drive-by shooting devastated one family on the city's South Side. On Patron Drive, one block from Benavidez Elementary School, a family was celebrating Father's Day early by barbecuing in the front yard. Just past...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS WILL TRY ANYTHING-RESCUE IN PROGRESS

Magnolia Fire Department is responding to a 16-year-old stuck in the laundry chute on the second floor at a home in the 10500 block of Club House CIrcle in Lake Windcrest.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KTSA

Body found floating along San Antonio’s River Walk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found floating along the River Walk. San Antonio Police were called to the area at South St. Mary’s near East Commerce at around 3 A.M. Monday. That’s where a passer-by spotted the body in the river. The body...
CultureMap San Antonio

New San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Expansive new San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground. A playground built for inclusivity celebrates the memory of Mitchell Chang at the soon-to-open Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio bus riders ask VIA to increase frequency of service

VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt delivered his State of Transit Presentation to local government and business leaders during a Friday gathering at the Witte Museum that focused on using new funding sources to develop Advanced Rapid Transit. Arndt said funding approved by voters last year will go towards the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

