ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Money saving tips for your next grocery shopping trip | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — If you've felt the impact of inflation in...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Zoo offering free child's admission with purchase of an adult ticket

For a limited time, the San Antonio Zoo is offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on children's admission tickets. Through this Friday, a free child's admission comes with the purchase of a standard-admission adult ticket, which starts at $21.73. To get the discount — which is only available online for kids between 3 and 11 years old — guests must use the code "BOGO22" when checking out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Summer road trips costly. Here’s how much and how to save

SAN ANTONIO – The price of gas dropped two cents a gallon this week, but at an average of $4.65 gallon, it’s still in record territory, making those summer road trips more expensive than ever. “I might go to Austin or something like that, but that’s as far...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
KSAT 12

Behind the Kitchen Door: Trio of restaurants see high scores tumble

SAN ANTONIO – A trio of restaurants with histories of high health scores saw those numbers tumble into the 70s after recent inspections. First Stop located in the 2500 block of East Houston Street earned a respectable score of 90 back in December, but when inspectors returned in May this year, they ended up with a 76.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

New San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Expansive new San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground. A playground built for inclusivity celebrates the memory of Mitchell Chang at the soon-to-open Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Pets Alive declares Code Red, urges you to help save a dog's life

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive declares a Code Red, meaning many dogs are at risk of being killed for more space at the city municipal shelter. What makes a shelter a Code Red? Well, it means that 25 or more dogs will be released for possible euthanasia to make more space. To avoid this tragedy, open your hearts and home to save a dog’s life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#One Way Or Another
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Pizza, Dumplings and Haunted Restaurants

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder scares up an appetite at haunted restaurants. David’s first stop is at a historic Texas bar & chili parlor in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio bus riders ask VIA to increase frequency of service

VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt delivered his State of Transit Presentation to local government and business leaders during a Friday gathering at the Witte Museum that focused on using new funding sources to develop Advanced Rapid Transit. Arndt said funding approved by voters last year will go towards the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios

Sure, sweltering Texas summers can be a drag, but when you're gathering with friends for great food and drinks, the afternoons tend to fly by a bit faster. These 27 local spots offer spacious and shady outdoor spaces for kicking back with a frosty beverage and enjoying time with your inner circle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy