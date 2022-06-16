Money saving tips for your next grocery shopping trip | Great Day SA

For a limited time, the San Antonio Zoo is offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on children's admission tickets. Through this Friday, a free child's admission comes with the purchase of a standard-admission adult ticket, which starts at $21.73. To get the discount — which is only available online for kids between 3 and 11 years old — guests must use the code "BOGO22" when checking out.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO