Money saving tips for your next grocery shopping trip | Great Day SA

For a limited time, the San Antonio Zoo is offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on children's admission tickets. Through this Friday, a free child's admission comes with the purchase of a standard-admission adult ticket, which starts at $21.73. To get the discount — which is only available online for kids between 3 and 11 years old — guests must use the code "BOGO22" when checking out.
Fans of Comfort Café’s stick-to-your-ribs fare and philanthropic goals can now support the eatery in another way besides brunching there. In a Wednesday Facebook post, the local favorite asked the community to help it restock its shelves by donating unwanted dinner plates, bowls and coffee mugs. “It's that...
SAN ANTONIO – The price of gas dropped two cents a gallon this week, but at an average of $4.65 gallon, it’s still in record territory, making those summer road trips more expensive than ever. “I might go to Austin or something like that, but that’s as far...
SAN ANTONIO – A trio of restaurants with histories of high health scores saw those numbers tumble into the 70s after recent inspections. First Stop located in the 2500 block of East Houston Street earned a respectable score of 90 back in December, but when inspectors returned in May this year, they ended up with a 76.
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Expansive new San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground. A playground built for inclusivity celebrates the memory of Mitchell Chang at the soon-to-open Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.
On a recent Friday night, nightspot Horizons & More thrummed with youthful energy. The DJ spun music at a volume that defied conversation, and patrons strutted their dance moves with plenty of exuberance. At the Northeast San Antonio club, feeling youthful is just fine, assuming patrons are at least nine...
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive declares a Code Red, meaning many dogs are at risk of being killed for more space at the city municipal shelter. What makes a shelter a Code Red? Well, it means that 25 or more dogs will be released for possible euthanasia to make more space. To avoid this tragedy, open your hearts and home to save a dog’s life.
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for a job in the food service industry and like working with kids?. The North East Independent School District School Nutrition Services department is holding a job fair on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Community Education Center on 8750 Tesoro Drive.
WACO, Texas – You can cool off from the summer heat at the longest lazy river in the world, located in Waco. Waco Surf is a roughly 3-hour and 45-minute drive outside of downtown San Antonio. The water park is open seven days a week throughout the summer and...
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder scares up an appetite at haunted restaurants. David’s first stop is at a historic Texas bar & chili parlor in...
VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt delivered his State of Transit Presentation to local government and business leaders during a Friday gathering at the Witte Museum that focused on using new funding sources to develop Advanced Rapid Transit. Arndt said funding approved by voters last year will go towards the...
Sure, sweltering Texas summers can be a drag, but when you're gathering with friends for great food and drinks, the afternoons tend to fly by a bit faster. These 27 local spots offer spacious and shady outdoor spaces for kicking back with a frosty beverage and enjoying time with your inner circle.
SAN ANTONIO – The solar panel market keeps heating up: CPS Energy says demand for new systems jumped 18% last year. With more interest in solar, the Trouble Shooters have also seen an uptick in calls from customers who now worry they’re in over their heads. We got...
Comments / 0