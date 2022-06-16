Robert Irvine plays 'Putt Putt Impossible' | Great Day SA

On a recent Friday night, nightspot Horizons & More thrummed with youthful energy. The DJ spun music at a volume that defied conversation, and patrons strutted their dance moves with plenty of exuberance. At the Northeast San Antonio club, feeling youthful is just fine, assuming patrons are at least nine...
This week's live music calendar appears to have a little something for everyone, from fans of Americana and traditional country to those seeking out mainstream pop, rock tributes or off-the-beaten path offerings. Let's run down the options, music fans. Tuesday, June 21. Boz Scaggs. Classic rocker Boz Scaggs' latest Out...
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the summer with a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free offer for tickets. You can get a child standard admission ticket for free when you purchase one adult standard admission ticket online with the code BOGO22. The offer is available through Friday, June 24.
Two kangaroos fought in their enclosure at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas. Not all news on the site expresses the point of view of the site, but we transmit this news automatically and translate it through programmatic technology on the site and not from a human editor.
News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinion. Mateo Lopez, 7, has been performing since he was four years and 236 days old, the youngest mariachi on record. The San Antonio second grader is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Leocadio “Lalo” Lopez, a Mexican mariachi. The...
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder scares up an appetite at haunted restaurants. David’s first stop is at a historic Texas bar & chili parlor in...
Looking for Summer Movies for kids in the San Antonio area? Santikos Entertainment of San Antonio is back with a fantastic offer of FREE movie screenings at 9 Santikos theaters across the San Antonio area. The movies include kids’ favorites like Despicable Me, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and others.
SAN ANTONIO – M-I-S-K-Y-V-O-O-S. That’s probably the only word that Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Harini Logan, from San Antonio, has had trouble spelling. But actually, it’s not even a word. Funnyman Guillermo Rodriguez and Mike Tyson tried to trick Harini with the spelling of “mischievous” (and...
A visit to any one of these haunting ghost towns in Texas will provide you with an unforgettable adventure unlike any other! Get away from the crowds and explore new regions of the state that you might not have been aware of. When you travel to these Texas ghost towns, you will not only get a glimpse of some amazing architecture but also of the state’s extensive history, which is simply asking to be studied.
For someone who is transgender, their journey is typically complicated. Transitioning is a huge step, and it’s even more daunting in a small town, when you’re a local celebrity. Meet Mikaela Taylor. Taylor is the host of the “Morning Mayhem Show” on 99.1 Mike FM in Kerrville, Texas....
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Expansive new San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground. A playground built for inclusivity celebrates the memory of Mitchell Chang at the soon-to-open Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.
Sure, sweltering Texas summers can be a drag, but when you're gathering with friends for great food and drinks, the afternoons tend to fly by a bit faster. These 27 local spots offer spacious and shady outdoor spaces for kicking back with a frosty beverage and enjoying time with your inner circle.
Saturday's inaugural Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration marked the first official Pride Week event staged along the San Antonio River Walk. During the event, 17 Pride-themed floats made their way down the river, and revelers along the way had a great time celebrating their arrival.
Two entrepreneurs from Austin plan to add to the growing bar district on North Alamo Street by renovating a cluster of buildings behind the Grunt Style headquarters into four bars with distinct personalities, including a performance venue. Wade Nguyen and Rouhi Alameddine, known for operating the Hen House lounge bar...
Comments / 0