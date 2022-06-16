ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Celebrating Father’s Day: Here are this year’s entries in The Press Democrat’s Father-Child Celebration sweepstakes

The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
Fathers laugh with us and watch us grow up. Some introduce us to their favorite action films and bands and most-prized football teams, but they also pass down valuable lessons we carry with us for the rest of our lives.

In honor of Father’s Day, The Press Democrat asked readers to submit photos of themselves with their kids for our annual sweepstakes drawing and tell us: What’s your favorite thing is about being a dad? And what have you passed down to your children?

A wicked sense of humor, a passion for classic cars and aviation, a taste for pancakes and scary action films, determination, fearlessness and a zest for life are some of the traits these Sonoma County fathers have given their kids.

Nathan Miles of Petaluma said his favorite part about being a dad is watching his kids evolve.

“At this stage (11 and 13 years old), seeing them become their own person and being extremely impressed by who they are” is what he is enjoying now, he wrote in his submission.

He’s given empathy, a love for food and travel and a militant requirement for mayo on a BLT to his children, Harper and Hudson.

Some fathers said they most enjoy laughing uncontrollably with their kids.

“We can make each other laugh so hard tears are rolling down our cheeks and our head starts to hurt,” wrote Aage Hoffman of Windsor about his daughter, Emme.

He’s passed down a “wicked, twisted sense of humor; the same taste in music; and a love for animals,” Hoffman wrote.

Sebastopol father Larry Chiaroni loves sharing life’s beautiful moments with his daughters, Annie and Emma, who have inherited his fondness for food and laughter.

“My favorite thing about being a dad is that I have the opportunity to share with our daughters all this wonderful world has to offer — the good and the bad. They are fun people to be with,” he wrote.

Mark Quattrocchi, who lives in Sea Ranch, said he’s relished watching his son, Sam, now an adult, grow into a thoughtful and compassionate man.

“I’ve been a dad to my wonderful son Sam for 31 years and marveled at watching him grow from an infant into a brilliant and thoughtful man who cares immensely about those around him,” he wrote.

A penchant for doing home repairs and building is something he’s passed down to Sam. He enjoys it when Sam calls him to chat about one of his home projects.

Out of more than 60 submissions, a winning father-child pair was chosen at random for this year’s prize, a $250 gift card to On Fire, a Santa Rosa store that specializes in fireplaces, outdoor grills, outdoor kitchens and furniture, umbrellas and fire pits. The winner will be announced online and in the newspaper on Sunday.

Click through the gallery above to see all of the submissions.

The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
