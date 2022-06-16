Two men face drug and gun charges after car chase that ends in crash

CAMBRIDGE — Two Cambridge man face drug and gun charges after a high speed car chase Wednesday night that began in East New Market and ended at the traffic circle intersection of Route 16 and Woods Road in Cambridge.

According to Dorchester Sheriff Jimmy Phillips, a deputy on Route 16 near the intersection of Route 392 saw a small black vehicle traveling at a speed of 104 mph in a 50 mph zone, passing on the shoulder and driving into oncoming traffic and running vehicles off of the road.

The deputy attempted to keep the vehicle in sight and called out the violations. A second deputy was able to locate the vehicle as it came out on Route 50 and headed towards Cambridge.

The chase proceeded westbound into Cambridge and came back out on Route 16 and started back towards Route 50.

Phillips said the driver, 22-year old Ze'khai Omaree Cornish of the 500 block of Leonards Lane, lost control of the vehicle while going through the traffic circle at the intersection of Route 16 and Woods Road.

Cornish and 18-year-old Tyrone Anthony Cropper of the 400 block of Linden Lane were both arrested and charged with numerous traffic, CDS and firearm-related charges after two bags containing 174 grams of marijuana and a loaded Glock Model 19 9mm handgun with a 23-round magazine were located in the vehicle.

Cropper refused medical treatment and Cornish was treated and released from the medical center. They were both ordered held without bond.

Court records show Cornish was also charged with misdemeanor burglary and malicious destruction of property charges in relation to an incident on June 10 in Cambridge.

Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com .