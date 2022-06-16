ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester Star

Two men face drug and gun charges after car chase that ends in crash

By By MIKE DETMER
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0jb8_0gD3OeU000

CAMBRIDGE — Two Cambridge man face drug and gun charges after a high speed car chase Wednesday night that began in East New Market and ended at the traffic circle intersection of Route 16 and Woods Road in Cambridge.

According to Dorchester Sheriff Jimmy Phillips, a deputy on Route 16 near the intersection of Route 392 saw a small black vehicle traveling at a speed of 104 mph in a 50 mph zone, passing on the shoulder and driving into oncoming traffic and running vehicles off of the road.

The deputy attempted to keep the vehicle in sight and called out the violations. A second deputy was able to locate the vehicle as it came out on Route 50 and headed towards Cambridge.

The chase proceeded westbound into Cambridge and came back out on Route 16 and started back towards Route 50.

Phillips said the driver, 22-year old Ze'khai Omaree Cornish of the 500 block of Leonards Lane, lost control of the vehicle while going through the traffic circle at the intersection of Route 16 and Woods Road.

Cornish and 18-year-old Tyrone Anthony Cropper of the 400 block of Linden Lane were both arrested and charged with numerous traffic, CDS and firearm-related charges after two bags containing 174 grams of marijuana and a loaded Glock Model 19 9mm handgun with a 23-round magazine were located in the vehicle.

Cropper refused medical treatment and Cornish was treated and released from the medical center. They were both ordered held without bond.

Court records show Cornish was also charged with misdemeanor burglary and malicious destruction of property charges in relation to an incident on June 10 in Cambridge.

Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Car Crash

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Friday, June 17 car crash in Milford. Troopers identified the victim as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia, Del. Police said that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on...
WMDT.com

Camden traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, multiple charges for Maryland man

CAMDEN, Del. – A Sudlersville, Maryland man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Saturday evening. Around 5:57 p.m., a trooper on patrol spotted a gray GMC Sierra traveling westbound on Charles Polk Road, near John Clarke Road. The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Charles Comegys, appeared to be falling asleep behind the wheel, as his truck hit a stop sign, according to police.
CAMDEN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Glock#Cambridge#Maryland#Dorchester Sheriff#Ze Khai Omaree Cornish#Leonards Lane#Cds
WMDT.com

OCPD searching for suspect after false fire alarm at downtown hotel

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are looking for a man they say pulled a false fire alarm in a hotel Thursday night. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’10” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair. Police say he was wearing a light gray tank top, gray and black baseball hat, black athletic shorts with “Under Armour” printed on the left pant leg, and white sneakers.
WBOC

Berlin Crack Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to Federal Prison

BALTIMORE- A U.S. District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 49-year-old Berlin man to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to Marcus Pitts’s guilty plea, in September 2018, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
firststateupdate.com

Man Found Shot To Death in Milford Friday Night

The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Milford, police said Saturday. Officials said on June 17, 2022, at approximately 10:04 pm, the Milford Police Department was dispatched to a shooting that occurred in the 100...
MILFORD, DE
foxbaltimore.com

One person killed, another wounded in early morning Father's Day shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near North Dukeland Street. Officers on scene located a 25-year-old woman with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Police arrest Salisbury man on assault charges

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a Salisbury man in connection to a stabbing that occurred Thursday night. Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Charles Wagner, of Salisbury, MD. Charles was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He is currently being processed at the Berlin Barrack and later will be transported to the Worcester County Jail.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Funeral Arrangements Set For Maryland Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held on Tuesday for a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week in the line of duty. The funeral service for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, the Maryland State Police said. There will be a public viewing at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hilliard, 42, was shot June 12 while trying to take a fugitive into custody who had been wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital, where...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in P.G. County

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday evening in the city of Seat Pleasant. The deceased rider is 32-year-old Vaughan Holland of Washington, DC. On June 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, officers responded to the area...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Rear End Crash In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a collision on Washington Boulevard Thursday night in Arbutus, Baltimore County Police said. A 2019 Chevy Malibu and a 2012 Honda Pilot were both traveling north on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m., police said, when the Honda began to slow down for a red light. The Pilot was struck by the Chevy as it was slowing down, and the driver of the Chevy, identified as 52-year-old Troy McNeil, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
CBS Baltimore

Police Investigate Shooting That Injured Four People In West Baltimore Friday

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
192
Followers
253
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy