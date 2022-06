Chelsea are confident they can sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling this summer, as long as a fee can be agreed with the Premier League champions for the player. Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Sterling, with the Blues boss believing the forward is better suited to Chelsea's style of play than Romelu Lukaku, who is set to go out on loan back to former club Inter Milan next season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO