The Best Horror TV Shows to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, and More

By Tim Surette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at any streaming service and you'll see that horror movies — one of cinema's most popular genres — are everywhere. But horror TV shows? They're a much rarer breed and, honestly, there aren't nearly enough of them out there for our tastes. What are you supposed to do...

9 Shows Like Better Call Saul to Watch While You Wait for Season 6 Part 2

There's waiting for something, then there's waiting for the second half of Better Call Saul's final season. Better Call Saul Season 6 comes back with its final six episodes on July 11, which is only a few weeks away, but tell that to those of us who are absolutely DYING to know what happens next after that midseason finale bombshell involving Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).
The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, June 20

Today's most-watched shows include Stranger Things, God's Favorite Idiot, and Web of Make Believe. Stranger Things held on through the weekend to retain the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Monday, June 20. The No. 2 show, Melissa McCarthy's comedy series God's Favorite Idiot, held on, too. No. 3 is Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet, a show that's been steadily climbing the chart since it was released on Wednesday. No. 4 is CW teen sports drama All American, which has been bouncing around the top 5 all month. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, a revival of the long-running, much-loved culinary competition series, rounds out the top 5. And after more than six weeks on the list, crime thriller Ozark has slid out of the top 10.
What to Watch Tonight: An Unusual True Crime Series Comes to HBO

There isn't much new to watch tonight besides the intriguing HBO true crime docuseries Mind Over Murder, so you might want to check out something you might have missed over the weekend, like Chris Hemsworth-led dystopian thriller Spiderhead on Netflix. This week's good stuff is coming out a little later on, like Season 3 of Netflix's biggest superhero series The Umbrella Academy on Wednesday.
Candice King Explains Why It Took So Long For Caroline to Arrive on Legacies

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Legacies series finale. Read at your own risk!]. The Legacies finale was a true family affair for Candice King. Caroline Forbes returned to the Salvatore School to take what we will happily call her rightful place as headmaster, and to finally pay a visit to her teen vampire daughter. She also brought along her real life daughter Florence May, who got to make a cameo in the finale, and served as King's one condition for returning to the Salvatore house. "We've been talking about Caroline Forbes getting her butt back over to the Salvatore School for a very long time, so by the time this finally worked out, I jokingly said to [executive producer Brett Matthews], 'Well, I have one very strong condition. I would like a featured extra role for a precocious six-year-old,'" King tells TV Guide. "And with a laugh, he was like, 'We'll make it happen.'"
Director Baz Lurhmann Reveals A Four-Hour Cut Of ‘Elvis’ Biopic Exists

Click here to read the full article. According to director Baz Luhrmann, a longer version of his newest biopic, Elvis.  When talking about the film, Luhrmann told the Radio Times, “I mean, I have a four-hour version, actually.” In the interview, he mentioned there were extra scenes he wanted to add but with the time constraints, the director had to settle for a 2:39 version.  “I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more,” Luhrmann went on. “There’s so much more. I mean, there’s lots of stuff that I shot, like the relationship with the band, I had...
The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid Weigh-In on Starlight and Hughie's Relationship After That Betrayal

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 5! Read at your own risk!]. The canary has officially lost his way. As The Boys crossed the Season 3 halfway point this week, it appears that Hughie (Jack Quaid) has gone to the dark side, teaming up with Butcher (Karl Urban) to manipulate MM (Laz Alonso) and hand over Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) to Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in exchange for the errant "hero"'s help in killing Homelander (Antony Starr).
Yellowstone: 1923: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know

The first season of 1883 may have ended in tragedy, but the Duttons live on, and Taylor Sheridan is following up his first Yellowstone prequel series with a second one, currently titled 1923. The show was originally announced under the name 1932, implying the show would be tackling the Great Depression. On June 20, Paramount announced the name change and confirmed the series will be covering the end of WWI and the start of prohibition. It takes place around 30 to 35 years before the birth of John Dutton III, played on Yellowstone by Kevin Costner.
