The Best Horror TV Shows to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, and More

Today's most-watched shows include Stranger Things, God's Favorite Idiot, and Web of Make Believe. Stranger Things held on through the weekend to retain the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Monday, June 20. The No. 2 show, Melissa McCarthy's comedy series God's Favorite Idiot, held on, too. No. 3 is Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet, a show that's been steadily climbing the chart since it was released on Wednesday. No. 4 is CW teen sports drama All American, which has been bouncing around the top 5 all month. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, a revival of the long-running, much-loved culinary competition series, rounds out the top 5. And after more than six weeks on the list, crime thriller Ozark has slid out of the top 10.
