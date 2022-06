Less than a week ago, American singer and rapper Lizzo set a new bar for celebrity apologies. Lizzo re-released her latest single GRRRLS after receiving criticism online, due to the first verse in the song containing an ableist slur. Fans and disability advocates shared their disappointment and hurt over the lyric. On Twitter and TikTok the use of the term and its history as offensive was discussed and dissected. Lizzo tweeted an apologetic statement three days later, receiving high praise. A celebrity apology acts as a turning point, influencing if and how fans will continue to support them. Done well, a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO