Public Safety

'Jackass' Star Found by Authorities Days After Going Missing From Rehab

By Lizzy Buczak
Parade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBam Margera has been safely located by authorities. According to TMZ, police are escorting the Jackass alum back to the rehab facility where he was previously staying. The outlet reports he was found on Wednesday hiding out in a Florida hotel room after fleeing a rehab facility two days prior. He...

parade.com

Comments / 3

HollywoodLife

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Missing After Bailing On Court-Appointed Rehab

The search is on for Bam Margera. The Jackass star was reported missing by a Florida rehab center on Monday, June 13, the Delray Beach PD confirms to HollywoodLife. TMZ, who first reported that Bam, 42, had left the center, claims the pro skateboarder and TV star wasn’t happy with the venue’s services and “restrictions.” Bam was attending the facility under a court order, and the police report claimed that Bam told the rehab manager that he planned on checking himself into a different center in Florida before exiting a black sedan.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS News

Bam Margera is no longer missing, police in Florida say

Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Florida State
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Law & Crime

6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Trunk of Mom’s Car Had Been Shot Up to 9 Times: Authorities

A young murder victim found dead in the trunk of car had been shot up to nine times, authorities said after arresting the boy’s mother. Defendant Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in allegedly killing Eli Hart, 6, according to The Star Tribune. A 27-year-old man was also arrested in the case, but prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, say there currently isn’t enough evidence to formally charge him.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
Fox News

Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

A Texas mother has been arrested after an autopsy found a disturbing new fact in the death of her two-year-old daughter, officials said. While the toddler’s death was initially believed to have been from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot, the autopsy found Juelz Gonzalez, 2, did not shoot herself as the bullet came from a distance and not close range, Fox 29 of San Antonio reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Cause of Death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Requires 'More Investigation': Medical Examiner

The spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office is still investigating the details surrounding the death of Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner. "Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Teen Enraged by Dad’s Engagement Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Fiancée

An Alabama teen pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting and killing a 66-year-old woman who was engaged to his father, court records show. According to authorities, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, was upset that his father, local Auburn physician Dr. John McFarland, became engaged only 11 months after his mother died. He therefore “harbored animosity” toward the new fiancée, Martha White. In October 2019, police say they found White dead at a home with a gunshot wound to her face. AL.com reports that she was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr. McFarland later told investigators that his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun had disappeared from the home, and a witness told police that the disgruntled teen pulled the trigger. The teen was arrested the following day and has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Popculture

'American Idol' Star's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns

A female body recently recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, sister of former American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers responded to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and didn't resurface. Taylor was 19.
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
