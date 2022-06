"Hasn't elderly abuse ALWAYS been a crime in Iowa?" Actually, until now, Iowa was the only state in the country NOT to make elderly abuse a criminal act. It's confusing, but previously, victims could sue and block their abusers from contact with them. That's it. Real, retroactive punishment was not always handed down. Now, there will be real, actual consequences for said abusers. And, it's about time.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO