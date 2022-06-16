Escape Civilization with “The Fisteris” Airbnb in Bangor, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan — There are many Christian Reformed congregations in northwest Iowa. The governing body for the denomination, Synod (2022) met at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich., from June 10-16. This year’s CRC Synod voted to no longer require two services on Sundays. In 1995, Synod, facing the fact that many churches no longer held two services, decided to enter the word “ordinarily” into the Church Order, forming the rule, “The congregation shall assemble for worship, ordinarily twice on the Lord’s Day . . .” This year’s Synod voted to remove the words “ordinarily twice,” but at the same time, out of pastoral consideration for churches that still maintain a meaningful evening service, they said that it is important to include affirmation of this rich tradition in the Church Order.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO