Chicago Bears pay tribute to Brian Piccolo

By Mark Schofield
 4 days ago
Brian Piccolo, whose story was the subject of the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song, passed away on June 16, 1970. During their practice at minicamp Wednesday, the current Chicago Bears paid tribute to Piccolo, with all players taking the field wearing his number 41:

Piccolo played his college football at Wake Forest, but despite leading the nation in rushing and scoring as a senior and earning Player of the Year honors in the ACC, he was undrafted by both the AFL and the NFL. He tried out for the Bears as a free agent and made the team, eventually earning the backup running back spot behind Gale Sayers.

Piccolo would earn a place in the starting lineup during the 1969 season as a fullback, playing in front of Sayers. Late in that season Piccolo started struggling with his endurance and with breathing, and it was discovered that he had embryonal cell carcinoma.

He underwent multiple surgeries, first to remove a tumor and then a second procedure to remove his left lung and pectoral muscle. Unfortunately, the cancer had spread to his liver, and Piccolo passed away on June 16, 1970.

A month before his passing, Sayers accepted the George S. Halas Award as the Most Courageous Player on the Bears. During his remarks, Sayers noted that the wrong person was selected, stating “I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him, too. Tonight, when you hit your knees to pray, please ask God to love him, too.”

Steven Klose
4d ago

Great movie and a great player. Would have been great to see what he could have accomplished back in the day when professional football was still a sport and so much fun to watch.

