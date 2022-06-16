New Oregon Health Care Merger Law Gets First Test

Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in...
OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […]
PORTLAND, Oregon — For 10 days next month, Eugene, Oregon will be the center of the track and field world. The college town will be hosting some of the world's best athletes for the World Athletics Championships. It will be from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
EUGENE, Ore.-- Some of Oregon's youngest children could soon become eligible for the COVID vaccine. The CDC and FDA have approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months to five years and the Moderna vaccine for children ages six months to six years. Eugene parent Allison Hansen said she's...
Fraser Holmes, along with 600,000 other Oregonians, began collecting unemployment in the spring of 2020 after losing his job to a layoff triggered by the pandemic. Unlike most other Oregonians, though, he didn’t get to keep the money. His former employer challenged his eligibility for benefits after Holmes tried to start his own business, and he had to pay it back.
SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
The Oregon State Hospital will make some immediate changes to ease overcrowding, its top official confirmed following a court-ordered review of the hospital’s admissions backlog. Superintendent Dolly Matteucci said the hospital will change its policies this month in three areas: admitting patients more quickly, taking steps to change its...
Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on what the latest data on average rent reveals. (Runtime :54) Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment have increased by an average of 46% in Oregon, 31% in Washington, and 45% in Idaho since last year. “But that rate of increase in Idaho is up above...
The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
A new CDC map on county-level community risks now recommends residents in three new Oregon counties to wear masks indoors based on the prevalence of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, which was released online on Thursday evening, puts three new counties at high risk: Hood River County, Coos County and Curry County.
Todd Ouzts let his guard down this week for perhaps the first time in two years and quickly regretted it. After spending most of the pandemic isolated at home with his wife, Ouzts went to a Home Depot Monday, maskless, to buy a garage door opener. The 60-year-old semi-retired stop-motion animator had already received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and figured he was as prepared as he could be to transition back to a more normal life.
Boardman, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a revised penalty to the Port of Morrow for additional violations involving overapplication of wastewater containing nitrogen to agricultural fields in the Lower Umatilla Basin, an area with longstanding groundwater contamination. DEQ issued the original penalty in January. The additional violations increase the fine by $800,000, from $1.3 million to $2.1 million.
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
Citing environmental concerns and a lack of housing, an increasing number of cities and some West Coast states are reconsidering mandates that all homes, offices and businesses offer a minimum number of parking spots for residents, workers and customers. Leading the effort is Oregon, which is poised in July to...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow Near Eagle Point; Seizes 12k Plants, 3k Lbs. Processed Cannabis; Code Enforcement Fines Total $67k. EAGLE POINT,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a mother.
Newport is a small city in Oregon that is overflowing with beautiful beaches, aquariums, and recreational parks that offer the best possible spot for wildlife sightings, especially marine creatures such as sea lions and seals. There are several designated spots quite frequented by tourists and locals alike, where they can...
