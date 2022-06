A Night at The Seasons Bistro to Kick Off Juneteenth Weekend 2022. It is finally here, Juneteenth Weekend 2022! I have been looking forward to this weekend for many months!. To start off Juneteenth 2022, we had a couple of Juneteenth Proclamations. The first one was with the Yakima County Commissioners in the Board of Commissioners conference room in the basement of the Yakima County Courthouse. Since I am the current president of the Yakima County NAACP, I was fortunate enough to have been asked to accept the County's Juneteenth Proclamation. That same evening at the Yakima City Council, I was again lucky to accept the City's Juneteenth Proclamation.

