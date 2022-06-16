ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LG launches DualUp monitor featuring 16:18 aspect ratio

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • LG just launched its DualUP monitor, which features a 16:18 screen.
  • The display has the same amount of screen real estate as two 21.5-inch monitors stacked on top of each other.
  • The LG DualUp monitor is available starting today for $700.

Why get an ultrawide monitor when you can get an ultra-tall monitor? That's the question LG answers with its new DualUp monitor. The unique 28-inch display features a 16:18 aspect ratio. For those keeping score at home, that means the DualUp is essentially two 21.5-inch screens stacked on top of each other, assuming those hypothetical displays had 16:9 aspect ratios.

LG announced the DualUp back at CES 2022, but it is now available for purchase for $700.

While Windows 11 and other operating systems support snapping and organizing app windows, it may be more convenient to have a PC treat the DualUp as if it were two separate displays. This is possible with picture-in-picture mode. You can use the DualUp as two screens for a single PC or input two PCs into it with each going to one display.

Whether used as a single tall display or two separate screens, the DualUp monitor has a total resolution of 2560 x 2880. That's known as Square Double QHD or SDQHD, according to LG. The DualUp has a Nano IPS panel that covers 98% of DCI-P3. The screen also supports HDR10 for color accuracy and has a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Category Spec
Size 27.6-inch
Resolution 2560 x 2880
Aspect ratio 16:18
Display type Nano IPS
Color gamut DCI-P3 98%
Brightness 300 nit
Contrast ratio 1000:1
HDR HDR10
Color calibrated Yes
Response time 5 ms
Ports USB C (PD, 90W)
HDMI (x2)
DisplayPort
Audio Stereo speaker with MAXXAUDIO (7W x 2)

The DualUp has an LG Ergo stand for maneuverability, which should come in handy since the monitor has a unique shape. The stand can tilt, swivel, and move forward and back.

On the connectivity side of things, LG's new monitor supports USB Type-C with up to 90W power delivery. It has USB hub functionality as well, allowing it to work with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvLjo_0gD32aYX00

LG DualUp monitor- $700

This unique monitor features a display that's twice as tall as a standard 21.5-inch screen. You can use the DualUp as one extra-tall screen or as two separate displays through picture-in-picture mode. View Deal

Comments / 0

