The Treasure Valley and Boise area is such a fantastic place to explore. Interestingly enough sometimes when you grow up somewhere you don't visit the classic 'visit' spots. Some of these you probably could knock out on class field trips but after that how many of these places have you been to? Are you a proud native or new local? Either way these are all "must see" places that should be checked off your Boise Bucket list.

BOISE, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO