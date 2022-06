NEW YORK -- A freak subway accident left a Brooklyn man dead, and investigators are still figuring out exactly what went wrong. Lit candles outside Marcus Bryant's apartment symbolize the memories of the 37-year-old will live on. About a mile away at the Avenue M subway station in Midwood, leftover pink caution tape serves as a more somber reminder of what happened to him. "I am shocked and amazed that such a thing could happen, and I feel very bad for the family," Harlem resident Roger Harris told CBS2. Transit officials say Bryant died in a freak accident just before midnight Wednesday when...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO