Australian parents could soon be BANNED from smacking their kids after a new study revealed the horrifying consequences of the punishment

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Parents could be banned from giving their kids a smack after a study found physical punishment led to an increased risk of anxiety.

Six in ten Aussies have said they were hit at least four times as a child, according to a study by the Australian Catholic University on 8,500 people aged between 16 and 24.

The study found that females who were hit as kids were 1.8 times more likely to have a major depressive disorder, and 2.1 times to experience anxiety.

In males they were also almost nearly twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety if they'd experienced corporal punishment in their younger years.

Parents could be banned from giving their kids a smack after a study found physical punishment led to an increased risk of anxiety (stock image)

Director of the Institute of Child Protection Studies and Australian Catholic University Professor Daryl Higgins is now leading the call for it to be made illegal for parents to hit their children.

In Australia it's currently legal for parents to smack their kids but varying states have specific rules on the matter.

In NSW the physical punishment should not be painful for more than a brief moment, and kids can't be hit on their heads or necks.

In Victoria there is no legislation surrounding parents applying physical punishment to their kids while in various other states it must be considered 'reasonable under the circumstances'.

'It's time to change the laws and to ensure that children are safe from violence in their home just as they are in childcare,' Prof Higgins, one of the study's lead researchers, told ABC Radio Melbourne.

He said children deserve equal protection from violence as adults do.

'If you want to reduce population level anxiety for women and men, don't hit them as children. There is a very real connection between corporal punishment and current and lifelong experience of mental ill health,' he told The Herald Sun.

He said parents should be using positive techniques to discipline their kids instead of physical harm.

'The only benefit is immediate compliance but we know it's clearly linked to long term harm,' he said.

Sixty-two countries around the world have made physical punishment against children illegal including Scotland, Sweden and Korea.

A new study found that those who'd been smacked as children were nearly twice as likely to experience mental health issues

