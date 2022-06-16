ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral Catholic Grad Isuneh Brady Leads U.S. in 3 Routs at FIBA U18 in Buenos Aires

By Editor
 4 days ago
Isuneh Brady is leading the U.S. with 17 points a game at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Buenos Aires. Here, she plays in the U.S.’ 81-29 win over Colombia. Photo credit: fiba.basketball/

Cathedral Catholic High graduate Isuneh Brady was among five Americans to score in double figures as the U.S. defeated Puerto Rico, one of the three U.S. victories this week in international play.

Brady is the only American to do so in all three games in the preliminary round of the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She scored game-highs of 20 in a 106-31 win over El Salvador Wednesday and 17 in an 81-29 victory over Colombia Monday.

In between, she added 14 as the U.S. (3-0) posted another lopsided victory, over Puerto Rico, 93-38, on Tuesday.

Brady, whose nickname is Ice, leads the team in the tourney, averaging 17 points per game. She has committed to play college ball at Connecticut.

The U.S. concluded early-round play Wednesday against El Salvador (0-3). After a rest day Thursday, they begin the quarterfinals Friday against Mexico (0-3). The time of the game is pending.

Games are streaming on FIBA’s YouTube channel.

Wednesday’s win was the 62nd in 64 games for the U.S. in FIBA women’s under-18 competitions dating back to 1988.

Players in the tournament must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2004.

– City News Service

