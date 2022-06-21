ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23

By Sara Powers
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Several companies will be hiring at a career fair being held in Oakland County in June.

Washington Events is partnering with the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ) and the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) to host the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo.

Career Expo Event Flyer | Credit: Washington Events

This career expo will provide students and residents in Pontiac and the Metro Detroit area with the opportunity to meet recruiters from local and regional organizations.

Event organizers say participants can expect to see up to 100 different organizations at this job fair.

A few of the industries the organizations are a part of include information technology, skill trades and apprenticeship programs,
construction trades, retail, and business services.

According to the event organizers, people attending the career expo should arrive dressed professionally and with several copies of their resumes or portfolios.

The career expo will be on Thursday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UWM Sports Complex located at 867 S Blvd E in Pontiac.

For additional information and to register for the event, visit here .

Nearly 200 ‘Deeply Affordable’ Apartments To Be Developed In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Nearly 200 deeply affordable housing units are being developed in Detroit, officials announced on Thursday. City and state officials announced the city is receiving $38 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funding. Officials say a total of $60.9 million will be invested in the projects across four Detroit neighborhoods, bringing 183 affordable housing units as well as 20 market-rate apartments. According to a press release, all 183 units will have rent considered affordable for households earning no more than 60% of the area median income (a single individual must earn less than $37,630, or a family of two...
DETROIT, MI
The 39th Annual African World Festival Returns To Hart Plaza In 2022

(CBS DETROIT) – After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum for several years, the African World Festival will return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza this year. At the same time the museum announced where the festival would be held, it was also announced it would be held a few weeks earlier in July, rather than when in August, when it typically happens. The African World Festival is Detroit’s largest celebration of the African culture and includes several performances by local and national artists, food and art vendors, programming for both children and adults, and information booths with community resources. The 2022 headliners...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

If festivals are your thing, there's plenty of them happening around Metro Detroit this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Lake Fest returns to Belleville Lake with activities all weekend long. The fun kicks off Friday with a pub crawl at 4th Street...
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
MLive

Flint job fair to feature 11 local employers

FLINT, MI -- A GST Michigan Works! job fair being held in Flint today features opportunities from 11 different local employers. The fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at 711 N. Saginaw St. in Flint. Nearly 100 jobs are available. Job seekers...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Inside Henry Ford’s 1908 (First?) Mansion, Detroit, Michigan

Henry Ford’s Detroit house (well, at least ONE of ‘em) is on the market – on sale for the first time in over forty years. Former owners Jerald and Marilyn Mitchell have it listed for $975,000 (a mere bag o’ shells, right?) and the couple plans on moving into an assisted living facility in Ann Arbor. They’ve lived there since 1985, keeping it in shape and restoring it to its original condition. This means many fixtures are originals, including bathtubs and toilets. According to Mr. Mitchell, “I never considered it our house. It was always Mr. Ford’s house and we were the stewards”.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Take your pick of rides, games, or beverages

Travel through time, attend a carnival for all, or one only for adults, and wake up early for some yoga in the park. Those are just a few things to do this weekend in and around the D. Step right up this Friday to the Detroit Booze Carnival. There will...
DETROIT, MI
2022 Ford Fireworks On June 27: Here’s What To Know

(CBS DETROIT) — The sky will be filled with bright colors once again for the 64th annual Ford Fireworks. The show returns to downtown Detroit at about 10 p.m. on June 27 for an in-person viewing with the theme “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!” For the last two years, the show was held with no crowd at the Lake St. Clair Metropark due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s show will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. The Ford Fireworks can also be viewed on WDIV-TV (Local 4) beginning at 8 p.m. on June 27....
DETROIT, MI
