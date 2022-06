Ryan Giggs has expressed his sadness that he will not be at the 2022 World Cup after standing down as Wales manager with immediate effect.Giggs has been on leave from his post since November 2020 and faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester on August 8.Wales qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years earlier this month under Robert Page, and 48-year-old former Manchester United star Giggs has now confirmed that he will not be in Qatar this winter.In a lengthy statement, Giggs said: “After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales...

FIFA ・ 3 HOURS AGO