Manassas, VA

Man Running From Officers In Manassas Crashes Into Car With Mom, 2 Young Boys: Police

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

A man trying to avoid a speeding ticket earlier this month crashed into a car, sending a 25-year-old mom and her two 4-year-old boys to the hospital, police said.

Officers spotted a speeding car in the area Dumfries and Minnieville Road in Manassas around 7:30 p.m. on June 10, the Prince William County police said. Police turned on their sirens, but the driver gunned it. Officers didn't chase the car, an incident report noted.

However, a few minutes later, officers spotted the car again after it had crashed. The car slammed into the median as it turned onto Prince William Parkway, rolled over, and hit another vehicle, police said. Responders took the driver of that car, a 25-year-old woman and her two 4-year-old boys, to an area hospital as a precaution.

When police went to arrest the speeding driver, he shoved the officer and ran away, the report notes. He didn't make it far before being caught.

Javiar Kwamel Payne, 23, faces charges of assault & battery on a law enforcement officer, hit and run, eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, and driving without a license, officials said.

He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, police said.

Comments / 0

 

fredericksburg.today

Stafford man charged with murder at county motel

A Stafford man is in custody for murder after a shooting Sunday morning at a local motel. At 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road. Sergeant K.J. Simpson and Deputy B.W. Gildea arrived within three minutes and found an adult. male...
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

Man Dies After Being Found Shot in A Car in Alexandria: Police

A man was found shot inside a car in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday, and later died of his injuries, police said. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 8000 block of Seaton Street, where they said a man parked in his vehicle had been shot by two people in a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
