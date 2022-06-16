Man Running From Officers In Manassas Crashes Into Car With Mom, 2 Young Boys: Police

A man trying to avoid a speeding ticket earlier this month crashed into a car, sending a 25-year-old mom and her two 4-year-old boys to the hospital, police said.

Officers spotted a speeding car in the area Dumfries and Minnieville Road in Manassas around 7:30 p.m. on June 10, the Prince William County police said. Police turned on their sirens, but the driver gunned it. Officers didn't chase the car, an incident report noted.

However, a few minutes later, officers spotted the car again after it had crashed. The car slammed into the median as it turned onto Prince William Parkway, rolled over, and hit another vehicle, police said. Responders took the driver of that car, a 25-year-old woman and her two 4-year-old boys, to an area hospital as a precaution.

When police went to arrest the speeding driver, he shoved the officer and ran away, the report notes. He didn't make it far before being caught.

Javiar Kwamel Payne, 23, faces charges of assault & battery on a law enforcement officer, hit and run, eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, and driving without a license, officials said.

He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, police said.